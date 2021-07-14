Iowa Capitol digest for Tuesday, July 13

Pheasant hunters harvested nearly 300,000 roosters in Iowa during the 2020 season, which was the second-highest harvest reported in more than a decade. In 2019, hunters harvested nearly 284,000 roosters.
The increase was expected based on the 2020 roadside survey that showed Iowa’s pheasant population was 18% higher than in 2019, according to Todd Bogenschutz, upland wildlife biologist for the Department of Natural Resources.
Also, there were 10,000 more hunters in 2020 than the previous year. It was the highest since 2009. He speculates COVID-19 was likelya major factor in that increase.
Hunters in northwest, northeast, west-central, central and east-central Iowa reported good hunting success with more than 20,000 roosters harvested in each region. Conversely, Iowa’s quail harvest saw decline, the DNR reported. Hunters harvested an estimated 17,500 quail last year, a decline of 16% from 2019. The August roadside survey that found the quail population was 11% lower than 2019.
The harvest and participation estimates are based on the results of a random survey of licensed hunters following the 2020-21 hunting season. The survey estimated hunters harvested more than 75,200 rabbits, more than 76,600 squirrels and more than 81,700 mourning doves.
UNISEX TOILETS: A legislative panel let stand a rule change to remove the requirement for bars and restaurants with seating for 50 or more patrons to have separate men’s and women’s toilets.
The proposed rule change was submitted to industry associations, local health departments and food safety educators by the Department of Inspections and Appeals. No comments were received, and the Administrative Rules Review Committee Tuesday did not object to the change Tuesday. Anyone wishing to comment on the rule change may submit their statement to ashleigh.hackel@dia.iowa.gov.
STATE PARKS APP: The Iowa Department Natural Resources has developed an online mapping application to help visitors navigate trails in state parks.
Through GPS and mobile data, the application can be accessed on mobile phones and helps the user identify trail names, trail heads, acceptable trail uses such as hiking and biking, and distances. The application is web-based rather than downloadable from an app store, so data service availability could be a factor when using the trail map application. To access trail maps, go to iowadnr.gov/Places-to-Go/State-Parks.
HIGHWAY INFORMATION: Information on Iowa’s state and U.S. highways and interstates is now on one, cohesive website, https://www.511ia.org. The new version replaces a variety of formats that were available depending on the needs of the driver and the bandwidth of their internet service.
Previous versions, which included a “streamline” version for lower bandwidth connections and “full-featured” versions for travelers and commercial drivers, have been retired.
The new site can be viewed on any device. The Iowa Department of Transportation has been ramping up its functionality over the last year, and the final pieces were added in late June to allow the old sites to be retired. Anyone who had bookmarked the previous sites will automatically be redirected to the new https://www.511ia.org.
The 511 system allows you to set up an account that alerts you of activity such as construction or incidents and weather conditions on routes or areas you have saved. In addition, you can save your favorite cameras to more easily see the traffic situation on routes you want to monitor.
All information input into the 511 system will appear on Twitter at @statewide511.
VOLUNTEER HONORS: Nearly 800 Iowans and organizations will be honored at the Governor’s Volunteer Awards program Wednesday, which can be viewed at 10:30 a.m. at youtube.com/VolunteerIowa.
The Governor’s Volunteer Awards program is in its 37th year. The program provides a way for Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations and government entities to honor their volunteers with a state-level award.
NO PERMIT NEEDED: A rule change to comport with legislation approved by Iowa lawmakers earlier this year was let stand by a legislative panel Tuesday.
Under House File 756, a valid weapons permit is no longer necessary to carry pistols and revolvers in the Capitol and on the grounds surrounding the Capitol. The rule change strikes language referencing a valid permit.
Rep. Rick Olson, D-Des Moines, suggested the rule change could lead to confusion because state law regulating weapons covers more than pistols and revolvers. It includes knives and clubs, for example, he said.
If an alarm goes off when someone walks through the security gates at the Capitol, he said, the security personnel should be able to ask to see what set it off.
“I just don’t want the public and me as a legislator and all my brothers and sisters and all the lobbyists to be put in some type of precarious position because of this rule,” Olson said.
A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday, July 13, 2021: