Iowa Capitol digest for Tuesday, July 13

The new site can be viewed on any device. The Iowa Department of Transportation has been ramping up its functionality over the last year, and the final pieces were added in late June to allow the old sites to be retired. Anyone who had bookmarked the previous sites will automatically be redirected to the new https://www.511ia.org.

The 511 system allows you to set up an account that alerts you of activity such as construction or incidents and weather conditions on routes or areas you have saved. In addition, you can save your favorite cameras to more easily see the traffic situation on routes you want to monitor.

All information input into the 511 system will appear on Twitter at @statewide511.

VOLUNTEER HONORS: Nearly 800 Iowans and organizations will be honored at the Governor’s Volunteer Awards program Wednesday, which can be viewed at 10:30 a.m. at youtube.com/VolunteerIowa.

The Governor’s Volunteer Awards program is in its 37th year. The program provides a way for Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations and government entities to honor their volunteers with a state-level award.

NO PERMIT NEEDED: A rule change to comport with legislation approved by Iowa lawmakers earlier this year was let stand by a legislative panel Tuesday.