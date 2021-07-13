Iowa Capitol digest for Monday, July 12

Gov. Kim Reynolds is seen as “potentially vulnerable” in her bid for a second term, according to an election forecast for U.S. News.
“Reynolds has been more of a cultural warrior than some had expected when she first took office,” according to the analysis by Lou Jacobson.
But if Iowa’s economy continues its strong recovery from the pandemic, Reynolds is the favorite in the 2022 gubernatorial race, Jacobson said, noting the state has trended conservative in recent years. In 2020, former President Donald Trump carried the state by 8 percentage points, and Sen. Joni Ernst won re-election by 7 points.
Democrats are lining up to challenge Reynolds. Rep. Ras Smith of Waterloo is seeking the party’s nomination. Des Moines businesswoman Deidre DeJear has formed an exploratory committee. Others are expected to join the race.
BUILD THE BENCH: Former Iowa House Speaker Linda Upmeyer is launching a statewide “build the bench” campaign to recruit more Republican women to run for public office.
Upmeyer, the first female speaker of the Iowa House and now co-chairwoman of the Republican Party of Iowa, said the party tries to recruit the best candidates regardless of gender. However, she’s found that women typically have to be asked to run because they don’t see themselves as candidates.
She’ll host a Build the Bench event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17. To RSVP, visit https://www.iowagop.org/build_the_bench_candidate_training.
TEST AT HOME: Test Iowa, the state’s free COVID-19 testing program, will transition from offering COVID-19 testing at drive-thru locations to providing Iowans access to free, self-administered test kits. Since launching in April 2020, Test Iowa has processed over 540,000 PCR COVID-19 tests.
Through Test Iowa at-home, a partnership between the Iowa Department of Public Health and the State Hygienic Lab, Iowans will be able to receive a free test kit, collect a saliva sample at home, return the sample by UPS and receive results through email.
Beginning Friday, Iowans may choose to pick up a test kit from a site in their community or have a kit sent to their home at no cost. Each test kit includes step-by-step instructions on how to activate the test kit, collect the sample, return the sample to the lab and when to expect results. The current Test Iowa website will be updated to facilitate the process for requesting test kits and will feature a test kit site locator tool. There are about 125 pickup sites registered throughout the state.
Homebound individuals have the option to request a kit to be sent to their home, and to have UPS pick up their sample. Results will be sent via email about 24 hours from when the sample is received by the lab. These self-collected saliva test kits are authorized by the Food and Drug Administration under an emergency use authorization.
OPERATION SAFE DRIVER: The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Enforcement group will participate in Operation Safe Driver Week through July 17. It’s part of an effort by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance to bring attention to motor carrier safety issues.
This annual, one-week enforcement and educational blitz concentrates the enforcement group’s efforts to detect unsafe driving behaviors by commercial drivers in an effort to combat the number of deaths and injuries from crashes. This year’s event will focus on speeding.
The alliance selected speeding as its focus because despite a drop in roadway travel last year amid the pandemic, traffic fatalities increased nationally. According to the National Safety Council’s preliminary estimates, the estimated rate of death on roads last year increased 24 percent over the previous 12-month period, despite miles driven dropping 13 percent. The increase is the highest estimated year-over-year jump the council has calculated in 96 years.
FAMILY WEEK: The Iowa Tourism Office is encouraging families to use a weeklong moratorium on high school sports and activities from July 25 to Aug. 1 to explore the state or plan an end-of-summer family vacation.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa High School Speech Association announced the pause earlier this year and dubbed it Family Week.
This initiative follows the launch of Travel Iowa’s Fuel Your Trip, which offers anyone who plans their road trip using the Build a Trip tool available at https://www.traveliowa.com/ a chance to win a $200 gift card each week through Aug. 31.
As an additional incentive, participants will receive a confirmation email including hashtags for use during their road trip. Those who engage via social media during their visit will have the chance to win additional gift cards.
Tourism in Iowa generates nearly $9 billion in expenditures and $517.5 million in state taxes while employing 70,200 people statewide. The Iowa Tourism Office is part of the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
