Iowa Capitol digest for Friday, July 9

SMALLER COMMUNITY RELIEF: Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday she has requested $222 million in pandemic relief from the American Rescue Package of 2021 that will allow 930 city governments to access federal funding.
Under the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, $111 million in federal money will be available for each of the next two fiscal years for local governments typically serving a population under 50,000, the governor said.
Interested cities have 30 days to submit paperwork to the Iowa Department of Management to receive the federal funds. Cities will have complete jurisdiction over how this money is spent following compliance with federal guidance and parameters.
Over one-third of all eligible cities in Iowa already have completed their paperwork to access these funds, according to the governor’s office.
DOT AWARDS MONEY: Officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation say they have awarded more than $5.3 million in funding for 59 Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust program projects.
More than half of the money — $3.15 million — went for school, shuttle and transit bus projects.
In 2016, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency filed a complaint alleging Volkswagen violated the Clean Air Act with the sale of motor vehicles between 2009 and 2016 equipped with “defeat devices” designed to perform differently during normal vehicle operation than during emissions tests. This meant that vehicles exceeded the EPA compliant levels of nitrogen oxides during normal use.
Volkswagen agreed to settle some of the allegations with the creation of an Environmental Mitigation Trust to fund strategies that will reduce the emission of nitrogen oxides. Iowa will receive about $21 million in trust funds for mitigation projects that will be distributed through competitive application programs over the next several years.
ARTS AND CULTURE GRANTS: Officials with the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs have announced that more than 200 Iowa organizations and individuals working in arts and culture, film and media, and history and historic preservation will receive $2.3 million in grants.
State investments administered by three department divisions will be enhanced by federal funding the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities. Agency Director Chris Kramer says Iowa’s arts, entertainment and recreation industry lost 4,500 jobs between February 2020 and April 2021, and Iowa’s nonprofit arts and culture sector lost nearly $50 million, according to Americans for the Arts.
In a typical year, arts and culture employ more than 43,000 Iowans and account for 2.3 percent of the state’s economy.
In the latest round of funding, state officials have made 244 grant awards for community initiatives and creative projects across the state, arts and cultural organizations, individual artists and filmmakers and historic preservation efforts in 46 counties and 71 communities.