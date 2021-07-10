Iowa Capitol digest for Friday, July 9

SMALLER COMMUNITY RELIEF: Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday she has requested $222 million in pandemic relief from the American Rescue Package of 2021 that will allow 930 city governments to access federal funding.

Under the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, $111 million in federal money will be available for each of the next two fiscal years for local governments typically serving a population under 50,000, the governor said.

Interested cities have 30 days to submit paperwork to the Iowa Department of Management to receive the federal funds. Cities will have complete jurisdiction over how this money is spent following compliance with federal guidance and parameters.

Over one-third of all eligible cities in Iowa already have completed their paperwork to access these funds, according to the governor’s office.

DOT AWARDS MONEY: Officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation say they have awarded more than $5.3 million in funding for 59 Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust program projects.

More than half of the money — $3.15 million — went for school, shuttle and transit bus projects.