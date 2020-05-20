Iowa business relief program to hit $94 million

“We just awarded our 20th round and will continue to do so until funds are exhausted,” said Kanan Kappelman, spokeswoman for the state economic development authority.

She did not have a timeline for when the entire $94 million in government assistance would be distributed to eligible recipients.

A total of 1,268 businesses received awards totaling $24 million in the first bloc of grants, followed by $27.2 million distributed to 1,417 eligible businesses in the second funding wave.

Currently 1,129 businesses have received $19.9 million in the latest batch of awards.

A list of businesses with between two and 25 employees receiving state grants has been posted at iowabusinessrecovery.com.

“We know that companies are needing these funds as soon as possible, and so we’re trying to get the funds out but yet proceed with all the compliance items,” Kappelman said.