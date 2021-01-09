Iowa budget chief Dave Roederer to retire

Iowa’s budget chief will retire Jan. 31 after 38 years in state government, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday.

Dave Roederer has led the Iowa Department of Management, the state’s planning, finance and accountability center, since 2011. In that role, Roederer served as chairman for the state’s Revenue Estimating Conference, charged with predicting the state’s fiscal future.

He also has served in senior positions in public safety, criminal and juvenile justice, commerce, the governor’s office and Iowa State University.

“For years, Iowa leaders have counted on Dave’s sage advice, friendly approach and willingness to find a solution to help move our state forward,” Reynolds said in a statement.

She will appoint an interim director at a later date.

