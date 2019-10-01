GRUNDY CENTER -- Owners of apartment buildings and nursing homes could avoid property tax hikes next year thanks to efforts of Iowa's assessors.
The Iowa Department of Revenue dramatically reduced its plans to raise the assessed values of multi-residential properties after more than half of the state's county and city assessors appealed the move.
A number of jurisdictions also convinced the state to reduce the size "equalization orders" it had initially planned to impose on commercial and residential properties.
“This year, a record number of assessors appealed the proposed increases because they felt the proposed changes would cause assessed values to exceed market value," said Wright County Assessor Shari Plagge, who serves as president of the Iowa State Association of Assessors.
"Overall, assessors were happy with the outcome of the appeals as (property tax administrator Julie) Roisen and the IDR looked more closely at the initial information and the information provided by assessors.
“This is a win for the property owners who would have been affected by the proposed equalization orders," Plagge added. "The reductions in assessed value that were requested by assessors will hold off a roughly $25 million property tax increase that would have happened without those appeals."
The Revenue department issues equalization orders every other year when it believes local assessors have failed to value properties within 5 percent of their market value as a class.
Assessors are allowed to appeal those orders if they disagree. This year, 56 of the 62 appeals filed by assessors resulted in changes.
Grundy County Assessor John Freese was among the assessors convincing the state to reduce the proposed increase in multi-residential properties. The initial order boosting the value of the county's multi-residential property by 17 percent was cut to zero.
Freese noted the multi-residential class was created in 2013, leaving state officials to come up with a proper appraisal method.
"I did not feel the (IDR) modeling process was right," Freese said. "That's what I based my appeal on."
Black Hawk County Assessor T.J. Koenigsfeld was not part of any appeals. The Revenue department had not proposed any equalization orders in Black Hawk County.
Bremer County saw its proposed 15 percent increase in multi-residential values eliminated on appeal, while Floyd County saw a proposed 38 percent multi-residential equalization order wiped away.
Butler County was able to convince the state to remove a proposed 26 percent increase in commercial property values.
