Iowa among leaders in response to 2020 census questionnaires

Because of the coronavirus, the bureau has pushed back its deadline for completing the 2020 count from the end of July to the end of October.

“The census impacts so much of everyday life, especially emergency situations like coronavirus,” Gregg said. “The delay gives us an opportunity to drive up Iowa’s initial response rate.”

Mandated by the Constitution, the decennial census is used to determine how many seats each state will get in the U.S. House of Representatives. Iowa is expected to retain its four congressional seats. The number is also used to apportion funding for numerous federal programs.

In Iowa, that’s about $9 billion in federal funds channeled through various programs, including food stamps and housing programs, Gregg said.

While praising Iowans’ response, Maureen Schriner of the Census Bureau reminded the committee that the third of Iowans left to count will be the hardest to reach. Including them in the count will take the participation of census partners, such as cities and various non-governmental organizations.