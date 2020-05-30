Iowa allocating CARES funds to aid small businesses, renters, homeowners

Her plans also calls for $100 million in aid for farmers as well as ethanol producers, which are operating at 70 percent capacity. Funds also will support food banks.

Another $125 million will go to local governments that have seen revenue decline during forced business shutdowns that have limited receipts from sales, gas and hotel-motel taxes while COVID-19 related expenses have increased. To help them begin the recovery process, the aid will cover their 10 percent of a match required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Health care providers will get $50 million to support substance abuse and behavioral health services and $85 million will be used to extend access to telehealth, telework and telelearning.

“To do that, our state must address broadband capacity and access as well as modernizing our (information technology) system that is necessary for conducting business, education, health care and life from rural communities to the state Capitol,” Reynolds said.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst joined Reynolds’s briefing to talk about the funding Congress has provided in response to the pandemic. That includes more than $5 billion of paycheck protection loans to 54,000 Iowa businesses and $2.7 billion in direct economic assistance payments to 1.7 million Iowans.

She said she is working to include more funding for farmers and child care providers in the next round of COVID-19 relief assistance.

