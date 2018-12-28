CEDAR RAPIDS — In one of the busiest weeks of the year for holiday travel, the roughly 200 security staffers at airports in Iowa — and others around the country — are working without a guarantee they’ll be paid and without assurance the partial government shutdown will end soon.
The shutdown puts a halt on pay for some government employees, but not the need for services provided by federal law enforcement, correctional officers, firefighters and security employees, said Gregg James, national vice president of American Federation of Government Employees’ District 8, which represents Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Funding for some federal departments has run out. A deal to continue their budgets is sidelined for now over President Donald Trump’s demand for $5 billion toward building a border wall and Democratic lawmakers’ refusal to spend it. As a result, parts of the government are closed as negotiations continue.
According to projected impacts of the partial shutdown, prepared by the staff of Senate Appropriations Committee vice chairman Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, more than 420,000 federal employees nationwide are deemed essential and are working without pay. Another 380,000 are being furloughed.
The Transportation Security Administration employs roughly 60 security workers at The Eastern Iowa Airport, said James Gregory, the agency’s deputy assistant administrator of public affairs, in an email.
Gregory said all the workers will remain on the job despite the shutdown and travelers will see no difference.
“TSA officers, TSA canine handlers and their canines, TSA explosives experts, TSA inspectors — all front-line security personnel — will be working. They will not be getting paid during the furlough. However, historically they have gotten paid once the furlough ends,” he said.
James said legislation calling for back pay typically follows a government shutdown. But that doesn’t help those dealing now with holiday expenses or covering rent checks due at the beginning of the month.
“As always, it has to get through the House and Senate and nobody quite knows for sure these days what quite to expect from those houses. So it’s certainly not a comfortable feeling,” James said. “We’re not sure what’s going to happen with the wall situation. We do represent Border Patrol and (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) folks as well, but certainly we don’t want to see others impacted because of the politics of immigration. Hopefully they’ll at least pay for the work that is being done.”
James said federal employees holding security clearances must maintain their financial status. A bounced check or missed payment could cause them to lose their clearance — or even their job, he said.
“We’re not there yet, but if this turns into some kind of extended time off, that’s a real consideration, as well as your health benefits,” he said.
Hoover Library’s holiday exhibit cut short
WEST BRANCH — The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum is closed under the partial government shutdown, cutting short its Holiday Traditions Christmas trees exhibit.
A significant tourist attraction in West Branch, the facility is part of National Archives and Presidential Libraries network. Though the grounds are open, a message on the attraction’s website warns that “due to the shutdown of the Federal Government, National Archives facilities are closed, websites and social media are not being updated or monitored, and activities are canceled, with some exceptions.”
Its Holiday Traditions exhibit, which features 17 decorated trees that each showcase a holiday tradition from around the world, was scheduled to run through Jan. 6.
“Our Christmas tree exhibit is popular and so we usually catch families going to and from being with families around Christmas,” said Director Tom Schwartz, who referred other questions to the national public affairs office.
West Branch Mayor Roger Laughlin said the museum draws potential shoppers and diners to town. To his knowledge, he said, the workers are furloughed but have received back pay in past government shutdowns.
“It’s a big asset to this town, it really is. To small-town Iowa, it’s valuable,” Laughlin said. “It’s almost a bad time because it is Christmastime so some people might stop in as they’re traveling for the holidays.”
Dustin Hills, shift manager for Herb N’ Lou’s Pizza in West Branch, said during the museum’s peak season in the spring and summer, his restaurant can see from 50 to 100 diners.
“This time of year it slows down quite a bit when the weather’s colder,” Hills said, although his restaurant missed out on some business because the museum’s Christmas event wasn’t finished. “I would say that if this shutdown lasts any longer than a couple months we might see it affect us.”
Park Service not supporting Effigy Mounds
The Effigy Mounds National Monument, which protects more than 200 mounds, including over 30 animal- or bird-shaped “effigy” mounds for which the park is named, is not being supported by the National Park Service during the partial government shutdown.
The Park Service is required under shutdown provisions to notify visitors to lands it oversees that it will “cease providing visitor services, including restrooms, trash collection, facilities and roads maintenance (including plowing), campground reservation and check in/checkout services, backcountry and other permits and public information.”
The monument, near Harpers Ferry by the Mississippi River, was established as a national site on Oct. 25, 1949. It is considered a sacred landscape by members of many modern-day Native American tribes whose ancestors once lived here.
A call Thursday to its visitors center did not go through.
Some USDA programs on ice for now
Iowa State University’s federally supported Center for Agricultural and Rural Development remains in pursuit of its mission to conduct “innovative public policy and economic research on agricultural, environmental, and food issues,” according to interim Director John Crespi.
But the center has unpaid federal grants and outstanding grant applications. Crespi said the partial government shutdown has him wondering where those stand.
“For us, this is the time of year when we start getting news about the grants we have submitted, so we won’t hear about what is happening with those until after the shutdown ends,” he said.
The center, which goes by CARD, recently published research assessing the impact of U.S. trade disputes on Iowa — showing the state economy could suffer up to $2 billion over 12 months.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is closing every local and state farm service center across the country during the shutdown.
“Many farmers have had to rely on UDSA as their lender of last resort to help pay bills and stay afloat through this winter,” according to a statement from a union representing the workers. “Many farmers are already preparing for the spring planting and banks are not willing to lend to them, leaving USDA as their only hope.”
Employees at USDA’s office of Rural Development also are gone.
“I am on furlough without access to email, due to the lapse in federal government funding,” according to an automatic email reply from Grant D. Menke, rural development state director in Iowa. “I will return your message as soon as possible once funding has been restored.”
His office’s community facilities direct loan program, which aims to increase economic opportunity and improve the quality of life in rural America, has awarded nearly $400 million to more than 150 projects in Iowa since 2016.
That includes a $21.5 million loan to help Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant stay afloat. School officials did not respond to questions Thursday about whether the government shutdown would affect its finances and plans to stay open for now.
Atmosphere thins for UI space research
As days tick by without a deal to reopen parts of the government, University of Iowa Physics and Astronomy Associate Professor Jasper Halekas grows increasingly nervous.
It’s not that he has to halt his research — all of which is funded by NASA — so long as he still has the government money in hand.
But the shutdown freezes all new federal support, including for approved grants or contracts funded in one-year or shorter increments that are supposed to have payments coming.
“The longer this shutdown lasts, the more likely this will occur and the more dire the effects will be,” Halekas said in an email Thursday. “I’m already looking nervously at a couple of grants/contracts on which I am supposed to receive new funding in the next month. I don’t know when I’ll see that funding.”
If the money dries up, the work stops.
The UI Department of Physics and Astronomy gets significant research support from NASA. In the 2018 budget year, NASA provided $8.8 million for UI research and scholarly activities. The university also gets support from federal sources like the National Institutes of Health, which provided $180.4 million in the last budget year; the Department of Education, which provided $24.5 million last year; and the National Science Foundation, which provided $7.8 million.
Curtailing new support “directly affects our ability to carry out our research, as well as to pay our employees,” Halekas said.
And it affects faculty collaboration, as many Iowa researchers work with scientists directly employed by government agencies like NASA.
“All of them are unable to work at all during the shutdown,” he said.
About 16,700 NASA staffers, or 96 percent of the workforce, are furloughed during the shutdown, according to the American Federation of Government Employees.
UI Physics and Astronomy Professor Philip Kaaret said that affects his work on the HaloSat, a cube satellite launched earlier this year in collaboration with NASA.
Kaaret’s team operates the satellite using a NASA-run radio dish in Virginia, and they had to halt operations Wednesday due to the shutdown.
“We are hoping to get the NASA employees who run the dish classified as essential, so that they can go back to work,” Kaaret said.
If that doesn’t happen within a day or two, the satellite will begin losing observations.
“If the satellite goes for six days without hearing from us, it will reset itself and we’ll have to spend a day recovering from that once we can talk to it again,” he said.
And, Halekas warned, the ramifications “will get considerably worse if it goes on for a long period of time.”
