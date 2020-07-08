Iowa AG's Office says Muscatine mask order invalid

MUSCATINE — The Iowa Attorney General’s office issued an opinion Tuesday saying Mayor Diana Broderson did not have the authority to require residents of her city to wear face coverings.
Assistant Iowa Attorney General Michael Bennett ruled with statewide disaster emergency proclamations in place, the governor retains the power to issue such health directives.
“Any local action or regulation would need to be consistent and compliant with the governor’s proclamations and the Iowa Department of Public Health directives," the ruling stated.
On Sunday, Broderson released a proclamation requiring people to wear masks in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Before a group of about 50 protesters forced her to cancel her press conference, she said she was issuing the proclamation to help keep Muscatine County businesses open after increased cases in neighboring Scott and Johnson counties. Not wearing a mask would be a municipal infraction with a fine of up to $500.
Gov. Kim Reynolds was asked Tuesday if cities and counties have the authority to issue mask mandates. Reynolds said, in conjunction with the attorney general’s office, she did not believe they could.
“According to statute, if the governor has a declaration in place, and it’s in a health disaster proclamation, which we have in place, if it’s not consistent with that, then it’s not appropriate and it’s not in effect,” Reynolds said. “(In Muscatine County), I believe that their county attorney also just ruled this morning that he believed that is was not in concurrence with the governor’s public health disaster proclamation — so he, I think, has more or less said that it’s null.”
On Monday, interim Muscatine County Attorney James Barry issued a press release saying he believed Broderson had overstepped her authority with the proclamation and that his office would not prosecute any municipal infractions issued as a result.
When asked if people should wear masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Reynolds responded: “We’re going to take a look at everything. People need to practice personal responsibility. We have said that if you can’t social distance, then you need to wear a face covering, and we’re going to continue to elevate the importance of doing that.
“We’re going to look at the data. There has been an uptick (mostly in 10 counties). We’re going to monitor that. The seven-day trends are moving down. We’re going to continue to monitor that, and we will act appropriately.”
Commenting that the intent was never to have “the mask police” arrest or fine anyone, Broderson disagreed, saying she had worked extensively with Muscatine City Attorney Matthew Brick while drafting the proclamation. She said the proclamation stood. She also said it was not a political move, rather one of her jobs as mayor.
“I don’t think it really changes anything,” Broderson said of the rulings. “There’s a mandate out there in the community that people wear masks. Nobody was planning on having anybody go around and ticket people or haul them off to jail if they don’t. We’re asking the public to please step up to the plate and do what they can to protect others.”
That Barry has declined to prosecute anyone is not relevant, she said, saying some people would obey the mandate and others wouldn’t.
‘We have our city attorney saying we are completely within our legal rights to do this proclamation and the county attorney who prosecutes our cases has basically deferred to the state on all issues,” Broderson said. “Right now the lawyers are working out all the legal issues.”
Brick could not be reached Tuesday afternoon for comment.
Rob Boshart contributed to this story.
