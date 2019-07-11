DES MOINES -- The two companies that manage Iowa’s Medicaid program will receive an 8.6% increase in state and federal dollars for next year, according to new contracts signed by the state.
Officials announced Wednesday the state has signed contracts with Amerigroup Iowa and Iowa Total Care — the managed care organizations overseeing the program that provides health care for more than 600,000 Iowans — for fiscal 2020, which started July 1.
According to the contracts, the insurers are receiving a $386 million total increase in capitation rates, including $115 million from the state.
That is an 8.6% total increase, and a 6.5% increase in state funding over fiscal 2019.
The rates were negotiated behind closed doors by company officials and the Iowa Department of Human Services. A summary on the contract states the fiscal year 2020 rates — which are paid to the insurers on a per-member-per-month basis — were “established and reviewed by an independent actuary.”
“Medicaid members and providers can be assured that both, Amerigroup and Iowa Total Care, are here to serve Iowans for the long term,” Iowa Medicaid Director Michael Randol said in a statement. “These new contracts demonstrate a commitment to those we serve, including greater access to hepatitis C treatment and additional funding for the adult mental health and children’s mental health systems.”
Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen criticized the funding increase, calling the contracts “outrageous” and the privatized Medicaid program “unsustainable, unaffordable and unpredictable.”
“Gov. (Kim) Reynolds has once again agreed to give the (managed care organizations) the largest dollar increases for Medicaid in the last decade,” Petersen said in a statement. “The big cheerleaders for privatized Medicaid — Gov. Reynolds and Republican legislators — cannot back up their claims that privatizing would save money and make people healthier. That’s because it hasn’t happened.”
Last year, following contract negotiations for fiscal 2019, the state agreed to a 8.4% increase in state and federal funding, which amounted to $344.2 million to Amerigroup and UnitedHealthcare. That included $102.9 million in state funding, a 7.5% increase.
But despite the raise, UnitedHealthcare officials said the company lost millions of dollars during its time in Iowa’s Medicaid program.
The company — which covered the majority of the state’s Medicaid members at the time — announced in April it would exit the program at the end of June.
Iowa Total Care, a subsidiary of Centene and the latest insurer to join the state program, took on coverage of Medicaid members July 1.
The departure makes UnitedHealthcare the second managed care organization to depart Iowa Medicaid since the program switched to managed care in 2016. AmeriHealth Caritas left in November 2017.
“Amerigroup is proud to continue serving Iowans enrolled in Medicaid as we have since 2016,” according to a statement from Amerigroup. “We appreciate the collaborative discussions we’ve had with the state. We remain focused on providing access to the medical care and support services our members need as well as ensuring that our new members have a seamless transition from their previous (managed care organization).”
A spokesman for Iowa Total Care did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
“With additional funding for nursing homes, mental health services, and health care providers, this agreement provides Iowans compassionate, integrated and coordinated health care options,” Reynolds said in a statement. “The negotiated contract ensures greater health care access for those who need it and demands more accountability from the managed care organizations involved in the program.”
