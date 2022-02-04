Iowa ag secretary visits La Porte City

LA PORTE CITY — Iowa’s secretary of agriculture paid a visit to an agriculture museum and met with city representatives Thursday morning in a stop he said was just part of his job, not a campaign visit ahead of the November election.

Mike Naig, a Republican from Urbandale who has been in the position since 2018, announced he was seeking a second four-year term as the head of the state’s Department of Agriculture in December.

He took a tour of the FFA Historical and Ag Museum with museum director Max Kutilek and members of the museum board, Silos and Smokestacks and La Porte City councilors, marveling at farm equipment and other technology from the last 150 years.

“Certainly, it was the FFA part of this museum that I really was interested in, but oh my, did I find out there was a whole lot more to this,” Naig said.

He then spoke with three members of city government about housing, child care and workforce issues, the latter of which he said was “the No. 1 issue I’m hearing about.”

“It’s the No. 1 issue of the ag economy is workforce. It also happens to be, I believe, Iowa’s No. 1 issue from an economic standpoint,” Naig said.

He noted his department’s work on a task force helping small- and mid-sized meat processors, which led to the Legislature last year implementing a Butchery Innovation and Revitalization Fund that gives out grants to processors around the state.

And though workforce issues have “certainly been exacerbated” by the pandemic, Naig chalked most of it up to an old-fashioned problem plaguing Iowa: Stagnant growth.

“We need more Iowans,” he said. “We need more people moving to the state and moving to our communities, and more awareness around the types of jobs that are available.”

He pointed to a wall at the museum showing the different career possibilities in agriculture as a good starting point for young people.

“Maybe somebody’s thinking ag is just about farming, and it certainly is that, but it’s so much more than that,” he said, noting apprenticeships and other work-based learning was “really the future here.”

Naig originally was appointed to replace the popular Republican Bill Northey, who was confirmed as undersecretary of agriculture for the USDA in March 2018. Naig then won a five-way Republican primary and was elected in November 2018.

Though Republicans hold majority power in the state, Naig was elected with 50.4% of the vote, compared with Northey’s 62.2% just four years earlier. But he insisted after the visit it was simply an effort to visit all 99 counties as part of his role in the department.

“I think it’s an important part of being secretary to go out, do visits, to hear what folks are focused on,” he said. “There will be time for campaign-related activities later in the year. This is very much related to my work.”

Naig served as Iowa’s deputy agriculture secretary from 2013 to 2018. He holds two bachelor’s degrees in biology and political science from Buena Vista University.

