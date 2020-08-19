Iowa ag leaders warn Trump to back biofuels

That economic punch, along with “the loss of key export markets, abuse of Renewable Fuel Standard refinery exemptions by the (Environmental Protection Agency), and the economic downturn resulting from COVID-19 have combined to stretch rural Iowa to its limit,” the four Iowa ag leaders said in their letter.

Given that economic backdrop, Greif, Bardole, Shaw and Wilson say it is imperative for the president and his administration — most notably EPA Director Andrew Wheeler — to make good on last fall’s agreement that calls for blending 15 billion gallons of ethanol and biodiesel into other motor fuels. Since then, the EPA has issued rules that Iowa elected officials, corn growers and biofuels groups say will not fulfill the agreement reached with Trump.

“One senior White House official has even told us that the 15-billion-gallon conventional level for the RFS was ‘biblical’ to you,” the four wrote. “Yet, the fact of the matter is that the RFS has not actually been enforced at the statutory levels during the four years of your presidency.”

They charge the EPA has undermined the fuel rule by granting dozens and dozens of “illegal” refinery exemptions — destroying demand for more than 4 billion gallons of biofuels — and now is considering a plan to grant retroactive “hardship” exemptions for oil companies dating back as far as 2011.