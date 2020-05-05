Iowa AG joins in call for price fixing suspicions in beef industry

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES — The Iowa Attorney General has joined AGs from 10 other states to call for a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into suspected price fixing in the beef industry.

In addition to Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, attorneys general from Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming signed a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr expressing concern over the likelihood of manipulation of the market for processed beef.

“We are specifically asking the Department of Justice to lead a thorough examination of the competitive dynamics of this industry,” the letter says. “Now, more than ever, we need to dedicate our collective resources to promote competition and protect consumers.”

The four largest meatpacking companies control more than 80 percent of the beef processing in the United States. The shelf price of beef is exceptionally high, while cattle prices are low and continue to dive, according to the state AGs.

The concern over market manipulation has increased with beef prices reaching record levels as consumers stockpile meat in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but cattle prices remain low and are decreasing, according to the letter.