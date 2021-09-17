Interactive map for Cedar Valley rec trails proposed by INRCOG

A local interactive map would also keep up with new trail segments and trail closures better than the online Iowa Department of Transportation bike trails map, which was currently not showing existing trail segments built in the last several years, such as the Shaulis Road trail, Durant said.

City councilor Dave Boesen suggested adding bicycle repair stations, which are throughout the trail system, to the map, which Durant said would be a "simple" addition.

Boesen also asked if QR codes placed along the trails could take users directly to a "you are here" pin. Durant said he thought that was possible, but noted it would be a bit more work to get it done.

Dwight Dierks, treasurer of the Cedar Trails Partnership, said his organization had also seen the proposed map, but "didn't have any definite idea on what should be done with it at this point." He noted the Iowa DOT interactive map seems to work fine and just needed a few edits.

"I ride down in Iowa City, and I pull up the state map. It works for me," Dierks said.