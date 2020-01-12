Insurance, other policy changes rankle new Cedar Falls council members

CEDAR FALLS — A new City Council member raised questions of fairness to employees last week when a change in insurance coverage for retirees was approved.
As of July 1, retired Cedar Falls employees will no longer be eligible for the city’s medical, dental and prescription drug group plan insurance coverage when they reach 65 or become eligible for Medicare.
“Aren’t those things that were promised to those firefighters and those police officers way back when they took their job and served all their time?” asked Dave Sires during his first meeting as an at-large representative on the council. “And now you’re going to cut those things.
“It just seems to me that you are trying to cut benefits to people who deserve them,” he said.
“I understand your point about cutting benefits,” said Jennifer Rodenbeck, director of finance and business operations. “What we discovered, though, with our health insurance consultant is that once a retiree reaches the age of 65, they’re no longer covered under our stop-loss carrier.”
Stop-loss insurance is purchased by employers to avoid liability for all expenses arising from their self-funded benefit plans. It protects them against catastrophic or unpredictable losses related to their employees’ health insurance costs.
If a retiree 65 or older has a major health expense “and they’re not covered under stop-loss, that’s a significant cost,” she explained. “We were actually very unusual to have had that before. So that’s why, based on our consultants, we’re recommending that once they’re 65 they should go on Medicare and they would no longer be able to stay on our insurance.”
Premium costs for insurance are shared between the city and the employees. “Retirees have always been able to stay on our insurance, but they pay 100% of the cost of the premium,” Rodenbeck noted.
“It’s pretty unusual that someone stays on the city’s insurance,” she added, after 65. “Right now we’re only talking about a couple employees, actually, because most just choose not to do it. It’s more expensive to stay on the city’s insurance than it is Medicare.”
Others dissent
Scott Dix, a Cedar Falls firefighter who spoke when public comment was allowed on the issue, said retiree benefits are “not just for them but for their families.” He suggested there are other stop-loss carriers Cedar Falls could get its policy through.
“These are benefits people work their entire life for,” he added. “These are life-changing to many people, especially if they have existing conditions and can’t get on other insurances. ... It’s not something that can’t be done, it’s just something that you want to take away from people.”
The insurance proposal was part of 130 pages of personnel policies approved by the council, including multiple other changes.
“It’s a lot of changes, it really is,” said Simon Harding, the other newly-seated council member. “I would like the council to possibly consider tabling this so that we could actually take more time to study and make sure that changes we are implementing are really truly positive.
“I just did not have enough time over the past, you know, 24-48 hours to really digest that much information,” he added. Staff indicated all but two items in the policies were not time sensitive and could be approved at a later date.
Harding moved to table all of the policies for two weeks, but the motion failed with all but him and Sires voting against it.
Dix also raised concerns about changes in policies on leaves of absence and grievance procedures, saying “they’re being done to eliminate benefits to employees.”
Whitney Smith, a Cedar Falls resident, added, “We’ve lost a lot of employees over the last few years, and it’s because of the way they’re being treated.” The personnel policy changes are “just another step in saying we don’t value you.”
City attorney Kevin Rogers addressed the grievance policy changes. They were made, he said, to create appropriate time frames in every step of the process and ensure there is an endpoint for the benefit of all sides, including the employee.
The council approved the policies in a 4-2 vote with Sires and Harding dissenting.
Photographer Brandon Pollock’s favorite photos of 2019.