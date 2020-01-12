Insurance, other policy changes rankle new Cedar Falls council members

The insurance proposal was part of 130 pages of personnel policies approved by the council, including multiple other changes.

“It’s a lot of changes, it really is,” said Simon Harding, the other newly-seated council member. “I would like the council to possibly consider tabling this so that we could actually take more time to study and make sure that changes we are implementing are really truly positive.

“I just did not have enough time over the past, you know, 24-48 hours to really digest that much information,” he added. Staff indicated all but two items in the policies were not time sensitive and could be approved at a later date.

Harding moved to table all of the policies for two weeks, but the motion failed with all but him and Sires voting against it.

Dix also raised concerns about changes in policies on leaves of absence and grievance procedures, saying “they’re being done to eliminate benefits to employees.”

Whitney Smith, a Cedar Falls resident, added, “We’ve lost a lot of employees over the last few years, and it’s because of the way they’re being treated.” The personnel policy changes are “just another step in saying we don’t value you.”