WATERLOO -- U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said there was no love lost when American airstrikes earlier that day killed Iran's General Qassem Soleimani. But she disagreed with the way President Donald Trump went about it.
"(Soleimani) has ordered the killing of Americans," Klobuchar said at a campaign event at the Waterloo Center for the Arts on Friday afternoon. "But at the same time, when you think of what the President did, did he think about what the repercussions would be?"
Saying Trump ordered the airstrike without consulting Congress, Klobuchar said she would have done things differently as commander-in-chief, including weighing the prospect of a war with Iran and the lives of American soldiers.
"(U.S. Sen.) Lindsey Graham said he was at the golf club, on a golf trip, when he got briefed on it," she told the crowd of a few hundred. "(Trump) is always putting us on this precipice of danger every single day."
Citing Trump's late-night "mean tweets" and his "whining" when things didn't go his way in international settings, Klobuchar said the country deserved a president who could put the country back on better standing with its allies.
"He blames Barack Obama. He blames the City of Baltimore. He blames the entire country of Denmark. Who does that?" she asked the crowd, to laughter.
But instead of blaming Trump's voters, Klobuchar reminded people that they could win them over instead, similar to how she crossed the aisle in the U.S. Senate in passing dozens of bills.
"We have to remember that 31 counties in Iowa voted for Barack Obama and then turned around and voted for Donald Trump. So shutting people out is wrong," she said.
Klobuchar said she was "on what they call 'a surge'" in her run for the Democratic nomination for president to take on Trump. The latest polls show her at an average of 6.3% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, but Klobuchar had no doubts Friday.
"I have won every race all the way down to fourth grade," she said. "I know there's a bunch of billionaires our there, but we have enough to win. This state has tended to say, 'Wait a minute, I think it's someone you didn't think it was going to be.'"
Julie Lowell and her husband Jay Lees of Cedar Falls said they came to Klobuchar's event uncertain about whom they would caucus for, and came away Klobuchar supporters.
"I think she's my absolute favorite Democrat," Lowell said after the event. "Her experience is wonderful, she's absolutely clear on what needs to be done and how she's going to do it."
"All the policies she talks about are extremely well thought out," Lees added.
Sasha Wohlpart of Cedar Falls said Klobuchar was the third candidate she had seen in person. She said her two big issues were climate change and education, and she was still "very undecided" with a month to go before the caucus Feb. 3.
"She did a good job, I was impressed," Wohlpart said. "I was pleased she brought (climate change) up."
Klobuchar's campaign recently announced the senator from Minnesota raised $11.4 million from more than 145,000 donors in the fourth quarter of 2019, "our best fundraising quarter ever," Klobuchar said Friday. She's also qualified for the next Democratic debate on Jan. 14 at Drake University in Des Moines, along with the four front-runners ahead of her: Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)
