INRCOG names new executive director

WATERLOO — A new leader will soon take the helm at the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, but he’s already got three decades of experience with the organization.
Brian Schoon will become executive director of INRCOG, an association of local governments in six counties, Oct. 1 after Kevin Blanshan retires from the role at the end of this month. He has been with the organization for 31 years.
Blanshan has worked at INRCOG since 1996. He has served as executive director since 2013.
The City Council considered seeking a grant to remove a section of unused railroad track through Cedar Falls neighborhoods and the downtown business district.
Jeff Reinitz
INRCOG helps its members identify, secure, and coordinate local, regional, and federal projects and programs. The association includes governments in Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Grundy, Butler and Chickasaw counties.
Before holding the top position, Blanshan was the organization’s transportation director. He worked on projects involving U.S. Highway 63, Iowa Highway 58 and Viking Road, University Avenue, and trail and transit projects.
Winter's wallop: 'Shivery, snowy' winter predicted for Midwest by Old Farmer's Almanac
Cedar Falls man arrested in Bremer County chase
Petersen decisions: Payton to Louisville, Jadyn to Northern Iowa
The Courier announces this year's 20 Under 40 winners
Developer of 'Jackpot Party Casino' embarks on new stage of life
Man who died after crashing car into tree identified
At least 20 rounds fired in Waterloo shooting
Parkersburg man arrested for taking items from Waterloo theme park
Preps to Watch: Bradfield, Reinicke, Wiggley, Bush, Norton and Matthias honored
Bond set at $200,000 for Independence man after police find pounds of meth, cocaine
Black Hawk County Public Health director resigns
Fights end Cattle Congress Fair early, nearby shooting reported a short time later
In Harms' way: DNH alumni reflect on coach's lessons after 1,000th win
Cedar Falls Ghost Tour tickets are now available
One arrested for using 102-year-old woman's info to open credit card
“I think you assume you know everything you need to know, and then you find out you don’t,” Blanshan said about switching roles.
Schoon is preparing for that switch. Currently, he is the group’s director of development, working with community and economic development as well as housing development.
He believes the reason he got chosen for a promotion is because of his familiarity and experience with INRCOG.
“I’ve been managing projects on a microscale,” Schoon said. “Now this will be umbrella work over all those projects.”
He said his goal is to continue to provide “exemplary service” to cities and counties and carry on the legacy before him.
Photos: Sept. 21 Sullivan, Hartogh, Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight
Honor Flight 1
David Will, a Vietnam Army veteran and teacher at Columbus Catholic High School in Waterloo, takes a pencil rubbing off the Vietnam Memorial wall of Michael O'Conner's name during the 28th Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. O'Conner is the only Columbus graduate to have died in Vietnam.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Honor Flight 2
Veterans watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery during the 28th Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Honor Flight 3
U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Cole, a Waterloo native, greets members of the 28th Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Honor Flight 4
Stanley and Scott McCadam of Waterloo take a selfie in front of the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial on Wednesday during the 28th Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Honor Flight 5
Frederick Jorgensen looks through the names on the Vietnam War Memorial wall during the 28th Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Honor Flight 6
Robert Greenlee and Timothy Heckman observe the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial on Wednesday during the 28th Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Honor Flight 7
Veterans observe the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial on Wednesday during the 28th Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Honor Flight 8
Veterans take pictures at the Air Force Memorial on Wednesday during the 28th Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Honor Flight 9
Veterans and guardians watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery during the 28th Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Honor Flight 10
The Lincoln Memorial was one of the stops on the 28th Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Honor Flight 11
The Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Virginia was one of the stops on the 28th Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.