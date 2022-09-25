INRCOG names new executive director

WATERLOO — A new leader will soon take the helm at the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, but he’s already got three decades of experience with the organization.

Brian Schoon will become executive director of INRCOG, an association of local governments in six counties, Oct. 1 after Kevin Blanshan retires from the role at the end of this month. He has been with the organization for 31 years.

Blanshan has worked at INRCOG since 1996. He has served as executive director since 2013.

INRCOG helps its members identify, secure, and coordinate local, regional, and federal projects and programs. The association includes governments in Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Grundy, Butler and Chickasaw counties.

Before holding the top position, Blanshan was the organization’s transportation director. He worked on projects involving U.S. Highway 63, Iowa Highway 58 and Viking Road, University Avenue, and trail and transit projects.

“I think you assume you know everything you need to know, and then you find out you don’t,” Blanshan said about switching roles.

Schoon is preparing for that switch. Currently, he is the group’s director of development, working with community and economic development as well as housing development.

He believes the reason he got chosen for a promotion is because of his familiarity and experience with INRCOG.

“I’ve been managing projects on a microscale,” Schoon said. “Now this will be umbrella work over all those projects.”

He said his goal is to continue to provide “exemplary service” to cities and counties and carry on the legacy before him.