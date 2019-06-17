WATERLOO — Local transportation planners are looking for input on major road, trail and public transportation projects planned in the next five years.
The Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments will hold a pair of open houses this month to show off a draft of the projects, dollar amounts and time frames for federally funded road work in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metropolitan area and a six-county region.
“A lot of them are just pavement rehab projects, that’s probably 95% of these projects,” said INRCOG’s Kyle Durant. “Then you have the … trails, recreation, transportation alternatives side of things.”
The public input meetings, which will include project maps, will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. June 25 at Cedar Falls City Hall and from noon to 1:30 p.m. June 27 at the INRCOG Offices, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.
The public also can view the draft transportation improvement program plans at the INRCOG office now or on the agency’s website at www.inrcog.org.
“This is the first step in programming a project for federal aid,” Durant said.
The Black Hawk County Metropolitan Area Transportation Policy Board (MPO) is expected to hold a public hearing and vote on the plan at 10 a.m. July 11, while the Iowa Northland Regional Transportation Authority — covering Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw and Grundy counties — will hold its formal hearing at 1 p.m. July 18.
You have free articles remaining.
The plan covers four fiscal years starting October 2019 through September 2023.
Waterloo’s largest project is a roughly $10 million reconstruction of La Porte and Hess roads from Hawthorne Avenue south to Shaulis Road. The MPO projects $1.35 million for design in 2020 and $8.4 million for construction in 2022 and 2023.
“It’s going to be a big project with a lot of different things incorporated into it, not just the roadway,” Durant said. “There’s a substantial need for non-motorized accommodations like sidewalks and bike accommodations.”
The largest project in Cedar Falls is a $3.7 million reconstruction of Cedar Heights Drive from Greenhill Road south to Viking Road in the next two years. The plan also includes $1.9 million in 2023 to begin design of a Main Street reconstruction from Sixth Street south to Seerley Boulevard.
Raymond is also slated for a major project, with $3.26 million earmarked to rebuild Lafayette Road.
“It’s huge for them,” Durant said. “They have enough funding between their local funds and federal aid to completely redo their main east-west roadway.”
The draft plans also include major Iowa Department of Transportation projects in the region. Those are also subject to public comment, but the work is programmed by state transportation officials and not the local policy boards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.