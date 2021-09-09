Input sought for future of Cedar Falls trail and bike system

CEDAR FALLS – Sept. 25 will be the final day that people can participate in an online questionnaire about the Cedar Falls bike and trail system, and proposed improvements.
The updated “Cedar Falls Bike Network Plan” largely includes additions and expansions of trails and on-street bike lanes, as well as the installation of new markers and signs to indicate shared lanes between bicyclists and motorists.
The proposed improvements and questionnaire can be accessed at: bit.ly/cfBikePed.
City staff will be available to answer questions and hear feedback from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at the Cedar Falls Farmers Market, next to Overman Park, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
Some of the projects are already underway, such as the construction of a new trail along Union Road, according to City Planner Chris Sevy. The hope is to present the most-up-to-date draft of the plan to City Council in early December, and complete most of the improvements within a five-year window.
“These questions will help the city understand what is working and what can be improved,” said Andrew Shroll, chair of the Cedar Falls Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, in a statement. “We know that individuals have a wide range of perspectives to share and the goal is to hear from a variety of people, not only those who currently bike or walk frequently.
“We seek their input on the network connections that would make bicycling easier for them. This is an important opportunity for the community to help shape the future and make Cedar Falls even friendlier for all commuters.”
Residents can share feedback on accessibility for bicyclists as well as walkability, and the questionnaire is intended to help the staff and committee “identify barriers to safe and comfortable bicycling in the community,” according to a city announcement.
Sevy noted the online map, outlining the preliminary improvements, is not viewed as a starting point, and is “pretty defined” at the present time.
“But we’re open to making changes and refining it based on feedback,” he said.
He noted this is the second time the plan has been updated since the original, a “much larger” undertaking, was drafted in 2009. The first update came in 2015.
“The bike and trail system has become a lot more connected since 2009,” Sevy said. “We’ve extended trails here and there, and it’s been a big deal for the Cedar Falls community.”
The City Council requested the second update in late 2019, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, staff and the Cedar Falls Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee didn’t begin to work on the bulk of it until the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021, he said.
Another trail along West 27th Street will be constructed next year, Sevy said.
Other proposed improvements include new bike lanes on Waterloo Road between Main Street and University Avenue, as well as on Main Street between Sixth Street and University Avenue. An expansion of the Hudson Road Trail from University Avenue to Ridgeway Avenue also is included in the plan.
The improvements are paid out of the city’s street construction fund and not covered by any grants, according to Sevy.
“It’s not really not that much of an extra expense,” said Sevy. Many of the improvements will be “rolled into much larger paving bids for a street or road” to save on cost.
Asked about challenges with such improvements, Sevy said: “A lot of it is understanding the constraints of the streets. With a 27-foot wide street, you can only do so much, and we have been careful not to extend into anyone’s yard. Having a shared lane is not always optimal for getting around, but in some cases, that’s all we can do.”
He said “anything major like that,” involving eminent domain, is not what the city is proposing with these improvements.