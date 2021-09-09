Input sought for future of Cedar Falls trail and bike system

“We seek their input on the network connections that would make bicycling easier for them. This is an important opportunity for the community to help shape the future and make Cedar Falls even friendlier for all commuters.”

Residents can share feedback on accessibility for bicyclists as well as walkability, and the questionnaire is intended to help the staff and committee “identify barriers to safe and comfortable bicycling in the community,” according to a city announcement.

Sevy noted the online map, outlining the preliminary improvements, is not viewed as a starting point, and is “pretty defined” at the present time.

“But we’re open to making changes and refining it based on feedback,” he said.

He noted this is the second time the plan has been updated since the original, a “much larger” undertaking, was drafted in 2009. The first update came in 2015.

“The bike and trail system has become a lot more connected since 2009,” Sevy said. “We’ve extended trails here and there, and it’s been a big deal for the Cedar Falls community.”