Informational meetings scheduled for proposed carbon pipeline through Bremer, Buchanan counties

Public informational meetings have been scheduled next month to discuss a private enterprise’s proposal to build and operate 1,300 miles of carbon capture and sequestration pipeline.
The Navigator Heartland Greenway will end up passing through Bremer, Buchanan and other nearby counties, but not Black Hawk, according to filings with the Iowa Utilities Board.
According to the latest filed project overview, “Midwest-based Navigator CO2 Venture” (Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC) will capture and store carbon dioxide from rural biofuel and other industrial producers across Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota, through more than 30 receipt points.
By doing so, the company contends it is providing its customers with a "long-term, cost effective means to reduce their carbon footprint."
The restrictions pertain to Sunset Street, Iowa Street, Third Avenue Southwest and Fourth Avenue Southwest.
The Iowa Utilities Board remains open to accepting letters.
Meetings have been scheduled for the local counties of:
Bremer – 6 p.m. Aug. 23, the Centre Hall, 1211 Fourth St. Southwest, Waverly
Buchanan – 6 p.m. Aug. 22, Heartland Acres Agribition Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., Independence
Butler – Noon Aug. 24, Greene Community Center, 202 W. South St., Greene
Delaware – Noon Aug. 22, The Gathering Place, 1711 N. Second St., Manchester
Fayette – Noon Aug. 23, The Coliseum, 101 First St. Southwest, Oelwein
Hardin – 6 p.m. Aug. 24, ECC Agricultural Renewable Energy Center, 509 Ellsworth Ave., Iowa Falls
Construction is anticipated to begin as soon as the spring of 2024.
“This multi-faceted project will assist customers in constructing and financing carbon dioxide (CO2 ) capture equipment; safely transporting the captured CO2 over a newly constructed approximately 1,300-mile pipeline network; and permanently storing the carbon in secure, underground sites being actively developed in south-central Illinois,” said the project overview.
I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.