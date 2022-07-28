 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Informational meetings scheduled for proposed carbon pipeline through Bremer, Buchanan counties

Public informational meetings have been scheduled next month to discuss a private enterprise’s proposal to build and operate 1,300 miles of carbon capture and sequestration pipeline.

The Navigator Heartland Greenway will end up passing through Bremer, Buchanan and other nearby counties, but not Black Hawk, according to filings with the Iowa Utilities Board. 

According to the latest filed project overview, “Midwest-based Navigator CO2 Venture” (Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC) will capture and store carbon dioxide from rural biofuel and other industrial producers across Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota, through more than 30 receipt points.

By doing so, the company contends it is providing its customers with a "long-term, cost effective means to reduce their carbon footprint."

Once fully expanded, the pipeline will be capable of transporting and storing approximately 15 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, the overview states.

Its operation will convert that carbon dioxide to a liquid form, then transport it via pipeline to a permanent underground sequestration site.

The original plans were filed with the Iowa Utilities Board back in October, and did not include Buchanan and Bremer at the time when nearly 20 receipt points were part of the pipeline route.

When reached Wednesday, one supervisor in Bremer and another in Buchanan could not recall another time in recent memory when private industry proposed to build such a pipeline.

“It’s something that’s very new for us,” said Buchanan County Supervisor Clayton Ohrt. “We’re gathering as much information as we can.”

At this time, Ohrt said the board has not considered sending a letter in support or rejection of the plans.

In Bremer County, Supervisor Timothy Neil said the board will be weighing a letter of objection likely Monday at its 9 a.m. regular meeting. 

His personal objections have to do with eminent domain and not being clear how farmers will be compensated for their land and possible damages.

The Iowa Utilities Board remains open to accepting letters. 

Meetings have been scheduled for the local counties of:

  • Bremer – 6 p.m. Aug. 23, the Centre Hall, 1211 Fourth St. Southwest, Waverly
  • Buchanan – 6 p.m. Aug. 22, Heartland Acres Agribition Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., Independence
  • Butler – Noon Aug. 24, Greene Community Center, 202 W. South St., Greene
  • Delaware – Noon Aug. 22, The Gathering Place, 1711 N. Second St., Manchester
  • Fayette – Noon Aug. 23, The Coliseum, 101 First St. Southwest, Oelwein
  • Hardin – 6 p.m. Aug. 24, ECC Agricultural Renewable Energy Center, 509 Ellsworth Ave., Iowa Falls

Construction is anticipated to begin as soon as the spring of 2024.

“This multi-faceted project will assist customers in constructing and financing carbon dioxide (CO2 ) capture equipment; safely transporting the captured CO2 over a newly constructed approximately 1,300-mile pipeline network; and permanently storing the carbon in secure, underground sites being actively developed in south-central Illinois,” said the project overview.

