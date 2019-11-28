WATERLOO --- The Cedar Falls City Runoff Election will be held on Tuesday. The polls will be open from 7 a.m .to 8 p.m.
Due to a scheduling conflict Cedar Falls Ward 2 Precinct 3 (Candeo Church) polling location has been temporarily combined with Cedar Falls Ward 5 Precinct 2. Voters will be voting at Orchard Hill Church, 3900 Orchard Hill Drive. Please use the south entrance, door E.
Here’s some of the vital information you need to know before Election Day:
ABSENTEE VOTING: Voters can no longer request to have an absentee ballot by mail. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail was Nov. 22. Voters can vote in person at the Election Office, Room 210 of the Courthouse at 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
When returning a ballot you received by mail, that ballot must be postmarked on or before Dec. 2 or it will not be counted. Postmarks are not always affixed by the Post Office, so mail your absentee ballot early enough so that it arrives by Election Day. Even if the ballot is postmarked on time, mailed ballots must also be received in the Election Office by the receipt deadline of noon Dec. 5. Ballots received after the receipt deadline cannot be counted.
ELECTION DAY: All voters will be required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before they may receive and cast a ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered or voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence. Any voter who cannot show ID may have their identity attested to by another registered voter in the precinct who has proper ID. For more information about voter ID, visit http://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or call (319) 833-3007.
ELECTION DAY REGISTRATION: A person who is eligible to register to vote and vote, may register on election day by appearing in person at the polling place for the precinct in which the individual resides. The voter must complete a voter registration application, make written oath and provide acceptable proof of identity and acceptable proof of residence. Acceptable documents which can be used as proof of identity and proof of residence are very specific and substitutes will not be accepted. For example, identification such as a Driver’s License cannot be expired. To see all forms of approved ID visit http://sos.iowa.gov/voterid.
