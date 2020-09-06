Industrial site demolition on Waterloo City Council agenda

WATERLOO – A contract to take down a blighted industrial site is on the Waterloo City Council’s agenda for its Tuesday meeting.
Years after acquiring the former oil warehouse turned welding supply shop turned meth lab turned eyesore, council members are slated to award a $129,000 contract to demolish the building at 120 Center St. The contract is going to Schrader Excavating and Grading of Walford.
Also on the agenda is a $11,290 bid from Abatement Specialties of Cedar Rapids for asbestos removal at the property.
According to city records, the address, a triangular plot located next to the rail line off of Logan Avenue, had been a bulk oil facility for decades. It closed in the 1960s and became Cleveland Welding Supply, which remained in business for about 20 years.
It was briefly an auto repair shop, and court records show several people were charged in the early 2000s with running a clandestine meth lab at the facility following a raid. At the time, authorities said it was one of the larger operations in Iowa.
After being sold at a tax sale, the city acquired the property through blighted property statutes and had it tested for contamination, according to Courier archives.
Neighboring B and B Lawn Care is interested in acquiring the land for an expansion, according to city records.
Also on the City Council agenda a public hearing on a $158,400 bid for asbestos abatement at the former St. Mary’s Church and School, 2127 E. Fourth St., as well as properties at 118 Shilliam Ave., 179 Rebecca Lane, 514 Johnson St., 100 E. Ninth St., 1004 Fulton St., 1100 Sycamore St., and 1809 Black Hawk St.
The church and most of the other properties were acquired through blighted property statutes; the Ninth and Sycamore addresses — formerly the part of Crystal Ice and Black Hawk Sprinkler — were bought the by the city in anticipation of future development.
The City Council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers. Some council members attend electronically, and residents wishing to comment on items are encouraged to do so via email to the City Clerk’s Office or contact the clerk to get log-in information to participate in the meeting by phone or Zoom meeting.
