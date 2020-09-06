Industrial site demolition on Waterloo City Council agenda

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A contract to take down a blighted industrial site is on the Waterloo City Council’s agenda for its Tuesday meeting.

Years after acquiring the former oil warehouse turned welding supply shop turned meth lab turned eyesore, council members are slated to award a $129,000 contract to demolish the building at 120 Center St. The contract is going to Schrader Excavating and Grading of Walford.

Also on the agenda is a $11,290 bid from Abatement Specialties of Cedar Rapids for asbestos removal at the property.

According to city records, the address, a triangular plot located next to the rail line off of Logan Avenue, had been a bulk oil facility for decades. It closed in the 1960s and became Cleveland Welding Supply, which remained in business for about 20 years.

It was briefly an auto repair shop, and court records show several people were charged in the early 2000s with running a clandestine meth lab at the facility following a raid. At the time, authorities said it was one of the larger operations in Iowa.

After being sold at a tax sale, the city acquired the property through blighted property statutes and had it tested for contamination, according to Courier archives.