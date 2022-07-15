Independence special mayoral election set for Tuesday

INDEPENDENCE — On Tuesday, Independence voters will have three candidates to choose from for their next mayor.

Nathan Hansen, Brad Bleichner and Denny Vaughn have all filed to run in the special election, according to the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office.

The winner will fill the vacancy created by the death of Mayor Robert “Bob” Hill in April.

Polls will be open at the Falcon Civic Center, 1305 Fifth Ave. N.E., from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. The City Council opted for holding an election rather than appointing a new mayor.

According to Auditor Kris Wilgenbusch, the winner must receive a majority of the votes, and would serve until Dec. 31, 2025.

Hill had been in office since January. Councilman John Kurtz has been the interim mayor.

The new mayor will be sworn into office once the results are canvassed by the Board of Supervisors, likely within a week of Tuesday. According to the city clerk’s office, the oath of office would be administered either at the July 25 or Aug. 8 council meeting.

Bleichner is a member of the Independence Board of Education. He moved to the city in 2015 from southern California, according to an online biography. Professionally, he’s been a civil trial attorney and is currently “of counsel” to a Los Angeles-based law firm.

Vaughn is a former councilman who was in the position for eight years. He told The Courier that he was born and raised in Independence and is now retired after having been a businessman and worker in the trucking industry.

Information about Hansen was not immediately available.

Absentee ballots may be cast in the auditor’s office at the Buchanan County Courthouse, 210 Fifth Ave. N.E., until 4:30 p.m. Friday and until 5 p.m. Monday. The office opens at 8 a.m. each day.

As of Thursday afternoon, 86 people had voted early, according to Wilgenbusch. No ballots were requested by mail.

To ask questions or request further assistance, contact the auditor’s office by calling (319) 334-4109 or e-mailing auditor@co.buchanan.ia.us.

For additional information about voter identification, go online to sos.iowa.gov/voterid or call (319) 334-4109.