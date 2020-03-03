Independence officials decry steep post office steps, Finkenauer urges action

INDEPENDENCE -- After "dozens" of people complained about their difficulties getting into the Independence Post Office, a congresswoman is getting involved.

U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer sent a letter to the U.S. Access Board, which deals with accessibility issues at federal buildings, on Tuesday regarding the post office in Independence, at 200 Second Ave. NE.

"The steps leading up to the post office's entrance have made it difficult and -- in some cases -- unsafe for individuals with physical impairments or disabilities to enter the building," Finkenauer sent in the letter to Karen Tamley, chair of the Access Board. "A basic accommodation, such as a ramp, could help avoid future injury."

In the letter, Finkenauer said her office "has heard from dozens of residents in Independence and the surrounding community" about a "need for a ramp at the entrance."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Three people have also sent complaints to the Access Board but were told that the Independence Post Office was "not found to be in violation of the Architectural Barriers Act of 1968," presumably due to the fact that the post office was built before then.