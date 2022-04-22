Independence mayor remembered for service, character

INDEPENDENCE — The city announced in a Facebook post Friday morning that Mayor Robert Hill died suddenly.
“It is with very heavy hearts that we share with the community of Independence, the sudden passing of our Mayor Robert (Bob) Hill,” the post read. “Bob’s love of family as well as enthusiasm for, and commitment to the City of Independence will always be remembered.”
Hill had only served in the office since January, but was on the city council for 14 years. According to Audrey Hill, his wife of nearly 49 years, he had worked at different points in his professional life as a social studies teacher and coach at Independence High School, a legal investigator, and a human resources director at Wapsie Valley Creamery.
Hill was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence, where he served on multiple boards, was congregational chairman twice, and taught Sunday school and confirmation classes. He also engaged in extensive charity and volunteer work in the community. And in everything he did, his family said his moral character shone through.
