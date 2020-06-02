Incumbents roll in Black Hawk County supervisor primary

Schwartz ran a strong social media campaign, which was a huge asset at a time when COVID-19 health concerns scuttled traditional campaigning.

“We had to communicate with people a lot with social media and mail and phone calls instead of just knocking on doors,” he said. “Elected officials need to adapt really quickly when (situations) come up and I think the same goes for campaigning.”

Laylin said she also was humbled to be chosen from what she viewed as five good candidates.

“I’d like to think that people thought we’ve done a good job and what to keep us working,” she said.

Little also noted the unique campaign conditions and said he was “really pleased for not raising or spending any money” on his campaign.

“It was really tough (due to COVID-19),” he said. “As far as yard signs, you didn’t want to really bother people. It was the weirdest primary I’ve ever been involved in.”

Black Hawk County still set a modern record for primary voter turnout despite the pandemic as many people voted absentee by mail. County Auditor Grant Veeder said an unofficial 17,634 ballots were cast, breaking the previous high of 15,816 voters in 1994.