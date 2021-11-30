Incumbents Green, Kruse successful in Cedar Falls mayoral, Ward 3 council races

CEDAR FALLS – At-Large Councilor Dave Sires immediately called to congratulate Mayor Rob Green Tuesday night after Green was re-elected for a second two-year term in a runoff election that pitted the two against each other.

In Ward 3, Daryl Kruse, the one-term incumbent, will serve another four years on the City Council after defeating challenger Carole Yates in the second runoff race.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work tomorrow, and talking to the (two) new council members,” said Green in a telephone interview. “… During my first term, I was just getting my feet under me, and it really was a learning experience. I feel like I now have the confidence to make some significant changes, with council’s support."

Yates and Sires garnered the most votes in the Nov. 2 three-candidate races for mayor and the council seat, but not more than 50% of the total to win outright, sparking the separate runoffs.

The results flipped in both races Tuesday. The Black Hawk County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Office put out the unofficial vote totals right before 9 p.m.

Green received 3,534 votes. Sires collected 3,437 votes.

Green, a former councilor, has said this will be his second and final term in office, not wanting to be “career mayor." Win or lose that evening, he said he'd be at peace with the results.

But after being successful, he pointed out that it was an “efficient campaign,” because he didn't have to spend a ton of money on it.

Sires acknowledged being upset with Tuesday's results when reached by telephone.

“I don’t like second place,” said Sires. “I’ve raced cars and motorcycles before, and it’s never a good feeling.”

After his council term expires at the end of 2023, Sires said not to expect him to make another run for council or mayor.

“I want to thank all the people who tried to get me elected,” he said. “I feel like most of all I let those people down.”

In a race in which the future of the city’s public safety officer model was seen as very important, Sires had advocated for returning to separate fire and police departments. Green had proposed a hybrid plan called Public Safety 2022 (PS-22) that would tweak the existing Public Safety Department and address concerns with it.

Sires received 3,470 votes on Nov. 2, and Green was second with 2,717 votes. The other challenger Tom Blanford, a former councilor, finished third with 2,527 votes.

Blanford was the lone mayoral candidate backed by the only local PAC, Cedar Falls Forward.

Ward 3

On Tuesday, 820 votes were cast for Kruse. Yates tallied 722 votes.

"What a relief" were the first words from Kruse's mouth when reached by telephone. "I'm humbled. I'm happy that I have the trust of the citizens. I'm definitely appreciative of that."

At the start of his second term, he said he'll focus his attention toward reviewing the new code changing downtown zoning, while trying to "put into motion" his and others' plans for a parking ramp there.

In addition, he'll continue promoting transparency, and using his analytical skills to evaluate different situations: "That's what I campaigned on."

Similar to the mayoral race, the other loser Tuesday, Yates, had come out on top Nov. 2 with 689 votes to force the runoff with Kruse, who received 640 votes.

“I feel I did the best I could. I’m appreciative of all the people -- my family and supporters -- who stepped up to host yard signs, provide morale support, or door knock. We ran a nonpartisan campaign from the beginning, and I’m very proud of that.”

She plans to continue her involvement with the city as a member of the Resilience Committee, and in advocating for council to take action on recommendations related to racial equity.

She has not made a decision on whether she’ll make another run for council in the future.

“But I hope I encouraged others to consider getting more involved in city government,” she said. “... we have a responsibility to get more involved, whether we’re on council or not.”

