In Waterloo, highest voter turnout for city election since 2005

WATERLOO -- The first competitive race for mayor in Waterloo in years, plus interest in the race thanks to record amounts of money funding a bevy of billboards, TV commercials and mailers, likely propelled voters to the highest turnout for a city election in more than a decade.

A little more than 32% of eligible voters in Waterloo cast a ballot in Tuesday's election, according to Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder.

That's the highest turnout for a city election since 2005, when 36.5% of voters cast a ballot -- the year voters weighed in on whether to approve a municipal telecom utility. In 2019, voter turnout was less than 14%, and 17% in 2017.

That higher turnout in Waterloo probably helped the more progressive candidates in the nonpartisan race, said Christopher Larimer, political science professor at the University of Northern Iowa. That's in contrast to how other municipal elections went statewide, including in more conservative suburbs like Johnston and Ankeny.

"If Waterloo already leans to the left and you see that significant increase in turnout, it might have just turned out more voters to the left," Larimer said.

Democratic voters more than double the Republican voters in the city, 18,832 to 9,275, according to Veeder, though nearly 14,000 are unaffiliated with either party. Though he didn't yet have a political breakdown for this election, Veeder noted Democrats returned absentee ballots at more than three times the rate Republicans did, 3,103 to 981.

This year was the first time Mayor Quentin Hart faced a challenger since his first run for mayor in 2015, when turnout was around 23%. He faced not only Councilor Margaret Klein but the political action committee backing her, Cedar Valley Backs the Blue.

Backs the Blue, a group of retired law enforcement officers who said their group was for pro-law enforcement candidates, made the election a referendum on the removal of the Waterloo Police logo, a red griffin, that Black community leaders said had racist connotations and lobbied successfully to remove last year.

The PAC featured the former logo prominently on billboards, mailers and its Facebook page. The county Republican Party even plastered the logo on its headquarters, and accused Hart of not backing police and causing an increase in crime.

The strategy apparently backfired: Neither Klein nor the candidates the PAC endorsed won their races, and the Waterloo City Council elected its first majority Black council ever -- along with a slate of progressive candidates who made it clear they would not vote to bring the griffin back.

"I think the big storyline is just about the first time it'll be a majority African-American council," Larimer said. "Obviously, that's significant in itself."

Overall, Klein took the majority of Wards 1 and 2 in southwest and southeast Waterloo, which had turnout of around 34% and 32%, respectively -- two of the highest turnouts by precinct in the city.

Hart took the majority of Wards 3, 4 and 5 in northwest, northeast and central Waterloo, as well as the overwhelming majority of absentee ballots. Ward 3 turnout had turnout of around 28%, while Ward 4 was 27% and Ward 5 approximately 32%, according to Veeder.

A whopping 41.25% of eligible voters cast ballots in Ward 5, Precinct 5, which had the highest turnout in the city. That precinct favored Hart, at-large candidate Rob Nichols and progressive Ward 5 Councilor Ray Feuss.

But other precincts with higher-than-average voter turnout went for Klein, including Ward 1 Precinct 6 at 33.6% and Ward 2 Precinct 6 at 36.6%, though those precincts also chose progressive candidates like Nichols and John Chiles over Backs the Blue-endorsed ones.

The outcome could help the city's first Black police chief, Joel Fitzgerald, keep the job he assumed last year. Fitzgerald faced criticism and calls to resign from Klein.

“This community chose working together, a message of unity, a message of hope and a message that is love for the city and not just division,” Hart said told The Associated Press by phone on Wednesday, acknowledging that the campaign took a toll on him and his family.

Hart said he and his supporters celebrated Tuesday by dancing to the Montell Jordan song “This is How We Do It,” which featured prominently in one of the many attack ads he faced. The mayor last year made a video of himself lip-syncing the song for a local contest, and the “Back the Blue” group used the clip in Facebook ads to criticize Hart as a wannabe rapper.

Growing up in Waterloo, Hart said he never anticipated a day when Black people would make up a majority of city leadership, calling it “incredible” and “landmark.” But he said the candidates won because of their qualifications and a vision for the city that appealed to voters across racial and economic lines.

“Yes they are African Americans, but they are incredible, smart and talented, and they have something to offer to the city. The expectations are high,” Hart said.

Hart won 58% of the vote out of 13,400 ballots cast. Klein, a retired Catholic school worker and two-term City Council member, congratulated Hart and noted that her campaign had been outspent significantly.

Lynn Moeller, the chairman of the “Back the Blue” group, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. On Facebook, the normally outspoken group wrote only that the voters had spoken and it was “time to move forward.”

Ryan Foley of The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.