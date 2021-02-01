In wake of chair's resignation, new task force to help CF Human Rights with direction, goals

"We have a Human Rights Commission that I think is kind of flying blind right now," Darrah said. "They're asked to do some difficult things, but they're not getting a lot of guidance from us."
Darrah's comments came in the wake of commission chair Nicole Winther's resignation over the weekend, the fifth resignation from the nine-member panel in recent months.
It also came on the heels of a second racist incident among Cedar Falls High School students in as many weeks. The commission was taken to task by the public for a perceived lack of urgency in responding to the first.
Ward 1 Councilman Mark Miller made the motion for city staff to form a task force to assist the commission in setting goals and direction, with Ward 4 Councilman Simon Harding noting it should be made up of one or two council members, one or two commissioners and some staff.
Miller said he thought the city's other temporary task forces, like ones dealing with rental property issues and public safety officers, were "super successful," and thought a task force would work well.
"Their goal has changed," Miller said, referencing the commission ending its mission of investigating discrimination complaints directly. "As a city, we need to help guide these folks, especially with the turnover."
Miller's motion to create a task force passed unanimously, with Mayor Rob Green noting he would ask staff to determine membership, define a mission, set a timeline for results and disband the group once a final report is submitted.
"I want (the Human Rights Commission) to know we support their mission," Darrah said. "We all need to be on the same page as to what that mission is and how we get there."
The council also approved David Kivett, a pastor at Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church and member of the Black Hawk County NAACP's executive committee, to fill a vacancy left on the commission by outgoing member Kei-Che Randle, whose resignation was accepted two weeks ago.
UNI political communications/journalism grad. Alum of The Northern Iowan, Fergus Falls (Minn.) Daily Journal and KWWL. 4-time award-winner while at The Courier. Interests include debunking misinformation, uncovering cover-ups and injustice, and cats.
