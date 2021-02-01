In wake of chair's resignation, new task force to help CF Human Rights with direction, goals

CEDAR FALLS -- After the leader of the city's human rights commission stepped down -- the fifth resignation in recent months -- the City Council approved a new task force to try to help.

Ward 5 Councilman Frank Darrah made the suggestion at Monday's City Council meeting, noting "some pretty ugly things" had happened in the city as of late.

"We have a Human Rights Commission that I think is kind of flying blind right now," Darrah said. "They're asked to do some difficult things, but they're not getting a lot of guidance from us."

Darrah's comments came in the wake of commission chair Nicole Winther's resignation over the weekend, the fifth resignation from the nine-member panel in recent months.

It also came on the heels of a second racist incident among Cedar Falls High School students in as many weeks. The commission was taken to task by the public for a perceived lack of urgency in responding to the first.

Ward 1 Councilman Mark Miller made the motion for city staff to form a task force to assist the commission in setting goals and direction, with Ward 4 Councilman Simon Harding noting it should be made up of one or two council members, one or two commissioners and some staff.