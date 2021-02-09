In wake of CFHS racist incidents, Human Rights plans educational response

“We don’t want to curtail or stifle conversation that’s important, but we want to accomplish as much as possible in as short of time as possible,” Green said.

The commission left it to new member and education subcommittee chair Beranek to lead her subcommittee to come up with an educational response to to racist incidents tied to Cedar Falls High School. The commission issued a statement condemning the posts last month. Langan said the focus should be on why it is important for white people to not use the “n-word.”

“I’ve had that discussion about 85 times in the last couple of weeks,” said Langan, who works as a counselor at the high school. “Either they don’t get it, or they don’t agree with it.”

Laura Roman Jimenez asked commissioners to consider not just the perpetrators in the response.

“Is there anything to support students of color and staff who are taking the brunt of the harm?” she asked over the Zoom chat. “Like bringing in someone to discuss racial trauma?”

Bennett Smith, who noted he was new to the state, asked the commission to be open to more educational avenues.