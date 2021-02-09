In wake of CFHS racist incidents, Human Rights plans educational response

CEDAR FALLS — With three new members, three new subcommittees and a new liaison with the city, the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission hopes to provide faster and more robust responses to racist incidents going forward.
Plagued by several resignations in the past few months and criticized by residents for a perceived lack of urgency in addressing recent racist social media posts by high school students, the commission pivoted to a more formal structure at its Monday meeting.
It welcomed three new members: Jordyn Beranek, Melissa Heston and Dave Kivett; named members Willie Barney and Susan Langan as new chair and vice-chair; added three new subcommittees on outreach, advocacy and education; approved the addition of a Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission page on Facebook; added a second meeting for the months of February and March; and tasked the education subcommittee with coming up with an educational response to the latest incidents.
After recent resignations, the nine-member commission still has two vacancies. But the tone was hopeful.
“It’s a big night tonight for us,” said Teri Jorgensen, who stepped down as vice-chair but was named to chair the outreach subcommittee. “We’ve got a big job ahead of us.”
The commission’s new liaison, Toni Babcock, and Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green also went over the rules of order for holding meetings, with commissioners agreeing to limit public comment to five minutes each at the end of meetings and limiting their own discussions.
“We don’t want to curtail or stifle conversation that’s important, but we want to accomplish as much as possible in as short of time as possible,” Green said.
The commission left it to new member and education subcommittee chair Beranek to lead her subcommittee to come up with an educational response to to racist incidents tied to Cedar Falls High School. The commission issued a statement condemning the posts last month. Langan said the focus should be on why it is important for white people to not use the “n-word.”
“I’ve had that discussion about 85 times in the last couple of weeks,” said Langan, who works as a counselor at the high school. “Either they don’t get it, or they don’t agree with it.”
Laura Roman Jimenez asked commissioners to consider not just the perpetrators in the response.
“Is there anything to support students of color and staff who are taking the brunt of the harm?” she asked over the Zoom chat. “Like bringing in someone to discuss racial trauma?”
Bennett Smith, who noted he was new to the state, asked the commission to be open to more educational avenues.
“Actually communicating and having conversations is going to be very powerful for this community,” said Smith, who is Black. “I do think we really have the ability for this to be a shining star city in Iowa.”
With a joint meeting with the City Council coming up, Green noted he would be appointing two commissioners and two City Council members to a new diversity task force. Those members will appoint another five to seven people and focus on gaps identified in a 2018 24/7 Wall St. report that named Waterloo/Cedar Falls the worst place to be Black in the U.S.
The task force will come up with recommendations in a final report by Dec. 10, Green said.
“We want to make sure that doesn’t overlap or overtake the role of the Human Rights Commission,” he said.