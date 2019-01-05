SIOUX CITY -- In a sharp turnabout from his past stance, Rep. Steve King committed Friday to holding at least one town hall meeting in each of the 39 counties in Iowa's 4th District.
In a news release, King released 39 dates, but not locations, for a series of public meetings that will begin on Jan. 24 and end on Dec. 14. His office said details about each town hall will be released at a later time and distributed via news releases on King's congressional website.
In Friday's news release, King invited members of the public and the news media to "Save the Date" to discuss various issues.
“Town hall meetings are an opportunity for members of the public to express their concerns to me, and for me to deliver my constituents an overview of the work I am doing in Washington on their behalf," the Kiron Republican said in a statement. "During my time in Congress, I have visited all 382 towns in the 4th District, and I look forward to holding a town hall meeting in all 39 of our district’s counties this year," King said.
While members of Congress routinely schedule public meetings in their district and state on weekends and recesses, King has largely avoided holding such forums in recent years. The outspoken conservative said outside groups had started paying protesters to disrupt his town halls. He expressed concerns the protests could turn violent, citing the June 2017 shooting of a Republican lawmaker at a congressional softball practice in suburban Virginia.
King said he had found other ways to talk with voters in the district.
"Just to put it bluntly, I do tele-town hall meetings, where we will have thousands of people on the phone," King said in 2017. "I do meetings all over the place, with people that request them, that have policy issues that they want to discuss with community leaders. But in this climate, to advertise town hall meetings, just so that protesters have a forum, just doesn't make a lot of sense to me." King said.
Friday's news release did not explain the reason for King's change of heart on holding more town halls. But the new schedules comes on the heels of King surviving his closest election in a congressional career that dates to 2002.
In November, the incumbent won by 3-percent over Democrat J.D. Scholten, a first-time candidate from Sioux City. The challenger outspent King by nearly 4-to-1. In the closing days of the campaign, King also was forced to fend off multiple questions about his ties to far-right groups and politicians with white nationalist views.
