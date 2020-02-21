In surprise move, Cedar Falls mayor vetoes Thursday's PSO resolution

CEDAR FALLS -- In a surprise move, Mayor Rob Green announced Friday afternoon he would veto the actions of the Cedar Falls City Council during Thursday night's special meeting on public safety officers, though he acknowledged council members will likely override him.

Green posted his veto to his official mayor's page on Facebook, noting he sent it to the city clerk just before posting.

"I'm very disappointed it's come to this," he wrote in a comment on his post. "The council should have waited until after the special election to make its 'Full Implementation / Eliminate Traditional Firefighters Immediately' decision -- this rush job by council is unacceptable."

Green noted that his veto is largely symbolic, assuming that city council members will have enough votes for a super majority to override his veto.

"It will be overruled by our March 2nd meeting," Green continued, "but I am issuing it nonetheless."

