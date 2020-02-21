You are the owner of this article.
In surprise move, Cedar Falls mayor vetoes Thursday's PSO resolution
In surprise move, Cedar Falls mayor vetoes Thursday's PSO resolution

CEDAR FALLS -- In a surprise move, Mayor Rob Green announced Friday afternoon he would veto the actions of the Cedar Falls City Council during Thursday night's special meeting on public safety officers, though he acknowledged council members will likely override him.

Green posted his veto to his official mayor's page on Facebook, noting he sent it to the city clerk just before posting.

"I'm very disappointed it's come to this," he wrote in a comment on his post. "The council should have waited until after the special election to make its 'Full Implementation / Eliminate Traditional Firefighters Immediately' decision -- this rush job by council is unacceptable."

Green noted that his veto is largely symbolic, assuming that city council members will have enough votes for a super majority to override his veto.

"It will be overruled by our March 2nd meeting," Green continued, "but I am issuing it nonetheless."

The Cedar Falls City Council on Thursday approved a department reorganization that will eliminate traditional firefighter positions on a 5-2 vote. More than 30 supporters and opponents addressed the matter during a lengthy public forum.

The decision split the council’s old guard that has long supported the PSO program from newcomers Dave Sires and Simon Harding, who ran against the program in last fall’s elections. Voting in favor of the reorganization were Mark Miller, Susan deBuhr, Daryl Kruse, Frank Darrah and Nick Taiber.

The vote came at the end of a nearly four-hour special meeting called to discuss whether the council should fully implement the PSO program, which cross trains police and firefighters to serve in either position.

In his veto, Green accused the council of failing "to follow basic principles of good governance," calling it a "rush job" in order for council members to keep the contentious program before a special election is held March 24 to appoint a council member to replace Green, who vacated his position when he was elected mayor.

"As a result, they chose to appoint a council member friendly to their cause, then to call a special meeting which ensured a supermajority," Green wrote. "The Council's actions give the appearance of closed-door dealing, risking long-term damage to the credibility of the city government and its decision-making processes."

Our memorable stories of 2019:

Our memorable stories of 2019

News and sports reporters share our favorite stories of the year.

