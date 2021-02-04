In scathing letter, 6th CF Human Rights member resigns before attending any meetings

CEDAR FALLS -- The embattled Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission has lost another member, who resigned in a scathing letter before attending even a single meeting.
Evan Renfro submitted his letter of resignation Wednesday evening, days after the commission's chair submitted her own resignation.
It is the sixth such resignation from the commission in the past year, though the first by a commissioner who hadn't yet attended a meeting.
Unlike Nicole Winther's resignation letter over the weekend, which praised the city's work, Renfro's was critically blunt.
"It is a sad time in Cedar Falls -- devoid of mayoral leadership, bereft of humor, self-serious and confused, pedantic and shallow," Renfro wrote. "The commission I was appointed to is unlikely to make any level of impact. Its dysfunction is total."
Renfro, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Northern Iowa's College of Social and Behavioral Science, teaches a course on human rights as part of his job.
"There are real issues of racism and other serious human rights concerns in this great city," he wrote. "Unfortunately, the commission and the senior-most level of leadership in the city remain caught in a vortex of impotency and inaction."
Renfro was one of three new appointments on Jan. 19 to the nine-member human rights commission, along with Jordyn Beranek and Melissa Heston.
"I wish him the best in his continued activism for human rights globally," Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green wrote Thursday morning in response to Renfro's resignation.
Green, who will now need to replace both Winther and Renfro, didn't respond to Renfro's charges in his letter.
The bulk of Green's response to Renfro's letter was an apology that he "miscommunicated" in a previous letter about replacing the city's liaison to the commission, Colleen Sole, which Green noted was "planned since last year," and to note Sole "continues to very ably serve as a city personnel specialist."
Human resources manager Toni Babcock, who has attended the commission's meetings in recent months, will be the new liaison "to give the Human Rights Commission a fresh staff perspective," Green said.
Some outgoing commissioners had charged their resignations were at least indirectly tied to Sole's management of the commission, as well as a disagreement over changing the commission's mission to focus on outreach, education and advocacy and away from direct investigation of discrimination complaints.
Those feelings split the commission and began the chain of resignations.