In scathing letter, 6th CF Human Rights member resigns before attending any meetings

CEDAR FALLS -- The embattled Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission has lost another member, who resigned in a scathing letter before attending even a single meeting.

Evan Renfro submitted his letter of resignation Wednesday evening, days after the commission's chair submitted her own resignation.

It is the sixth such resignation from the commission in the past year, though the first by a commissioner who hadn't yet attended a meeting.

Unlike Nicole Winther's resignation letter over the weekend, which praised the city's work, Renfro's was critically blunt.

"It is a sad time in Cedar Falls -- devoid of mayoral leadership, bereft of humor, self-serious and confused, pedantic and shallow," Renfro wrote. "The commission I was appointed to is unlikely to make any level of impact. Its dysfunction is total."

Renfro, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Northern Iowa's College of Social and Behavioral Science, teaches a course on human rights as part of his job.

"There are real issues of racism and other serious human rights concerns in this great city," he wrote. "Unfortunately, the commission and the senior-most level of leadership in the city remain caught in a vortex of impotency and inaction."