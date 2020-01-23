In Grundy Center, Steve King touts trade deals, bemoans impeachment, national debt

GRUNDY CENTER — U.S. Rep. Steve King, who represents Iowa’s 4th Congressional District covering much of western and northern Iowa, held a town hall Wednesday in Grundy County to tout recent major legislation and discuss issues ranging from Iran to impeachment.
Saying it was a “congressional, not a campaign” stop, King talked up the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement as U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst participated in the official bill “enrollment ceremony” in Washington, D.C., advancing USMCA to the desk of President Donald Trump.
“Every component of the USMCA is at least marginally better (than the North America Free Trade Agreement) — except dairy, which is a whole lot better,” King told the roughly dozen attendees at Kling Memorial Library in Grundy Center.
He also talked up the phase one trade deal with China, as well as the possibility of a bilateral agreement with the United Kingdom should it exit the European Union.
“All these things are good, and I’m happy about where we are on trade,” King said. “It was a miserable experience for a long time.”
King also touched on his disagreement with Environmental Protection Agency director Andrew Wheeler on small refinery exemptions for year-round ethanol, his relief that the back-and-forth with Iran hasn’t yet escalated to U.S. casualties, and the impeachment trial underway in the U.S. Senate.
“I believe the intent to impeach Donald Trump began the day after he was elected,” King said. “I read through that (Ukraine phone call recap) five or six times, and never had that flip in my gut that anything was wrong.”
King also held a town hall meeting Wednesday afternoon in Clear Lake, and will hold another Saturday in Sioux City. But he didn’t commit to visiting each of his district’s 39 counties this year as he did in 2019.
“We’ll have to see how that works,” he said after the event, noting he was focusing on counties where he had “gaps in communication — and this is certainly the No. 1 place.”
Despite rain turning to freezing rain and then to snow, attendees didn’t mind making the drive.
That included John Patterson of Waterloo who, despite not residing in King’s district and despite identifying as a Libertarian, agrees with a lot of King’s positions. He showed a reporter his copy of Saul Alinsky’s 1971 book “Rules for Radicals,” which he had King sign.
“I kind of like Steve King,” he said. “I know he’s said some things that people don’t like, but I still maintain he told the truth.”
He said his big issues in the upcoming election are illegal immigration, the national debt and health care.
“I consider our national debt a combination of treason and child abuse,” Patterson said. “It could destroy our country and ruin it for our next generation.”
Patterson asked King about it. King called the national debt “my No. 1 priority.” He said he asked Trump’s team about the likelihood of a balanced-budget amendment.
“The answer was, ‘We don’t think we can get to balance in the first term — that’s second term,” King said. “So I’m going to hold him to that.”
Jessica Birch of Dike, a recent University of Northern Iowa graduate who was the lone attendee at King’s last town hall, said even though she’s a Democrat she wanted to ask King about issues like mental health, military spending, corporations paying their fair share and the lack of affordable housing.
“Even though I disagree with him, it’s still important to show up,” she said. “I haven’t found any huge common ground. It’s more just showing up and asking.”
“I appreciate Jessica coming back,” King said. “Even though we’re on opposite sides, we can have dialogue, and that’s important.”