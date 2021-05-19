In first look at downtown CF zoning code, council expresses parking, review concerns

CEDAR FALLS — At least two City Council members voiced concerns after getting their first look at the proposed downtown zoning code this week, and several wanted to hear directly from those living in or developing in that area before moving forward.
The council took up the proposed code, which was amended and approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission last week. It’s available for download at ourcedarfalls.com.
If passed, the new code would affect all of the area from North College and Ida streets in the northwest to West 18th Street and Iowa Highway 58 in the southeast. It generally follows the Main Street corridor and surrounding neighborhoods.
The code would provide more specific design guidelines on everything from setbacks and facades to building materials and landscaping. But it was the portion regarding parking, specifically shared parking, that most worried Ward 3 Councilman Daryl Kruse.
“We have the proposed idea of half a (parking) spot per (residential) unit, and I find that extremely problematic,” Kruse said. “We have tremendous feedback from the public on how our downtown is congested. ... It’ll just make complaints in the city worse.”
The creation of a design review committee made up of city staff instead of appointed zoning commissioners also was a point of contention.
“I’m for less government overreach, as everybody knows,” said at-large member Dave Sires. But, he added, “I don’t like taking planning and zoning out of the mix. I think that board does a lot of great things.”
The council will hammer out the details at upcoming work sessions before the proposal comes to a vote.
“It’s called ‘imagine the possibilities,’ rather than imagine the problems,” said Ward 5 Councilman Frank Darrah. He called for more input from potential developers. “Without the developers being equally excited I have some concerns, so I hope we can get more of them at the table with us.”
Developers have expressed interest in “getting a streamlined process, even though it meant that there’s more regulations on the books,” said Karen Howard, planning and community services manager.
“In general, they said, ‘We just want to know what we can build, we want to know what the standards are, so we can move forward quickly — because time is money,’” Howard said.