In first look at downtown CF zoning code, council expresses parking, review concerns

“We have the proposed idea of half a (parking) spot per (residential) unit, and I find that extremely problematic,” Kruse said. “We have tremendous feedback from the public on how our downtown is congested. ... It’ll just make complaints in the city worse.”

The creation of a design review committee made up of city staff instead of appointed zoning commissioners also was a point of contention.

“I’m for less government overreach, as everybody knows,” said at-large member Dave Sires. But, he added, “I don’t like taking planning and zoning out of the mix. I think that board does a lot of great things.”

The council will hammer out the details at upcoming work sessions before the proposal comes to a vote.

“It’s called ‘imagine the possibilities,’ rather than imagine the problems,” said Ward 5 Councilman Frank Darrah. He called for more input from potential developers. “Without the developers being equally excited I have some concerns, so I hope we can get more of them at the table with us.”

Developers have expressed interest in “getting a streamlined process, even though it meant that there’s more regulations on the books,” said Karen Howard, planning and community services manager.