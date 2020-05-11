In District 60, a glimpse of how coronavirus has affected political races

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS — Around this time last year, Iowa Rep. Dave Williams was rounding up volunteers, getting ready to make calls and knock on doors — all things he should be doing right now as he faces a re-election battle in House District 60.

But with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the Iowa Legislature and restricting everything in hard-hit Black Hawk County, almost none of that is possible. And the singular issue his constituents care about is the pandemic and its effects.

“It’s absolutely on everyone’s minds,” Williams, a Democrat, said. “If you think about urgency vs. priority, obviously right now it’s high in both.”

His Republican opponents, Colleen Tierney and Ryan Howard, are both first-time candidates dealing with the unprecedented pandemic and what it means for their campaigns as well as District 60, which covers Hudson as well as parts of Cedar Falls, Waterloo and rural Black Hawk County.

In lieu of door knocking, Tierney said she’s been focusing more on videos for social media and expensive campaign fliers.

But she noted more people answer the phone these days and are willing to talk to her for longer, something Tierney attributed to loneliness of those stuck in their houses.