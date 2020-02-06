In caucus crisis, Iowa Democrats slow to respond but take right steps

It might have helped if Price or someone from the party had spoken to journalists sooner “because the media has to fill the void,” said Pergram, who now teaches at American University in Washington.

Eileen Wixted, principal of Wixted & Co. in West Des Moines, doesn’t work with political parties or candidates, but said the dynamics and properties of different crises are fundamentally the same. The response, she said, falls into two categories: operational, such as putting out the fire; and communication.

“In today’s digital platform there is such a demand for information and instantaneous information,” she said. In many cases, there is a tension in an organization between wanting to know everything about the crisis and communicating with the public.

As party officials saw their world turning sideways, Wixted said, it appears they made a decision to protect the integrity of the results — an operational response.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The delay in communicating that may not have been intentional, but opened the door to speculation.

“Back in the day when I anchored television news, we gathered all of the news, and everything that was fit to read at 6 o’clock we read,” she said. Audiences were used to waiting.