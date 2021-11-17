Improvements made to address concerns at trio of Cedar Falls nuisance properties

CEDAR FALLS — It is less likely nuisance structures at 315 E. Dunkerton Road — and at 710 W. 13th St. and 1303 Walnut St., which are adjacent to each other — will be demolished.

City officials and property representatives pointed out during condemnation hearings Monday night that significant improvement had been recently made to address the safety and sanitary concerns that had made the homes unfit for occupancy.

Nonetheless, the City Council voted 5-2 on separate occasions in favor of designating the properties, with histories of issues and complaints, officially as “nuisances.” The council set a deadline of 4 p.m. Dec. 2 for the properties’ owners to provide detailed plans and schedules for the abatement of the issues to ensure progress continues on them.

Councilors Dave Sires and Daryl Kruse voted in opposition after pushing to give the owners more time to work on abatement plans.

The hearings attracted a full house to the council chambers, a majority of them to support of Dunkerton Road property owner Diana Flett, who spoke on what work was recently completed on the property.

“I’m here today to ask for one last chance to save my property. … All my classmates and friends have given up their time and money to come and help to save my house,” Flett said. “This is the only place I plan to be because this is my home. I’ve made sacrifices to keep it.”

Building official Jamie Castle noted they’ve “done a tremendous job” at the property, most notably with the amount of the trash and debris removed.

“But the work isn’t done,” she said. “I still believe that this property should be deemed a nuisance, so that we can continue to work with the homeowner to bring it up to a safe condition.”

The 13th Street and Walnut Street properties were owned by the late Lloyd Hodge. His niece Debra Kock, the recently named administrator of the estate, spoke at the hearing.

Kock contended she couldn’t address the issues until she became the administrator, and noted a crew has been working 16 days straight to clean up the property.

“We started on Oct. 26. My husband and the neighbor have been working diligently to clean the house up,” she said. “... They’ve been working outside, before winter hits, to make it look presentable again, and we plan on working inside room by room to get it cleaned up.”

“We’d like a chance to at least get it to where it needs to be,” she said.

The home 13th Street home was built by Hodge and his wife when they first moved to Cedar Falls, she said. Officials pointed out there were improvements made the exterior, such as the removal of trash from underneath the back deck, and the older cars from out front.

A commendation hearing also was held for 1227 W. 22nd St. No owner or representative spoke on its behalf, but the same designation was given and the same deadline was set by council.

