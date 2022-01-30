Importance of future UNI, Cedar Falls City Council discourse re-emphasized Friday

CEDAR FALLS – Part of a discussion Friday at the Public Safety Building between the City Council and state legislators offered a snapshot into an initiative Councilor Kelly Dunn proposed at the end of 2021.

When talks shifted to the advantages of the city and the University of Northern Iowa collaborating in backing certain state legislation, Councilor Gil Schultz noted, “We would like to have, as a city, a bolstered relationship with UNI.”

In stepped Dunn, who said the communication between the city and UNI always has room for improvement. On Dec. 20, she requested a work session with university officials, having not been aware of such a meeting haven taken place since she took office in August 2020.

“I remember knocking on doors one time, and an older gentleman came to the door and he started complaining to me about all the money we give to UNI,” said state Rep. Bob Kressig (D-59). “I looked at him, and said, ‘Well, you know what sir, why don’t you work to close the school.’ He said, ‘Well I can’t do that.’ I said, ‘Well, if you do, I just want to let you know that your property values are going to drop like a cannon ball.’

“(UNI is) an economic engine in this community. It’s a big deal. You wouldn’t believe how we have to convince people about that down there.”

At the December meeting, Dunn requested university officials talk to the council about their economic development priorities.

The council unanimously supported Dunn’s motion. She believes the city should be collaborating with one of its more important community stakeholders and largest employer. She never shies away from pointing out the impact of the workforce shortage on the local economy.

Consensus also was reached to have university officials collaborate with councilors “generally on issues of mutual concern” during the upcoming legislative session.

That session has yet to be scheduled.

“I feel we get a lot of information about UNI from hearsay and social media, and we may not always know what’s going on,” said Dunn in a telephone interview. “It will be nice to sit down face to face and learn more about where they’re at on certain things.”

She made clear that her motion wasn’t “discounting anything already happening between UNI and its city staff.”

Dunn feels it would be beneficial to learn more the about city’s role, if any, in decisions such as whether the Honors Cottage and the Alumni House should be demolished or preserved.

“I don’t pretend to know everything, and I feel that’s an important quality for a leader to have,” she said. “Is there anything we as city leaders should know about UNI?”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.