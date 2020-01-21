Impeachment trial could be hurdle for some in late stages of close caucus race

“I'll leave it to the analyst to figure out the political effects (of the senators being pulled off the campaign trail),” Buttigieg told reporters after an event last week in Newton. “What I know is that we’re going to use every moment available to us, to continue making the case and continue listening to voters, as we are here sharing, learning stories, sharing our priorities and building momentum.”

Anderson said Sanders, Warren and Klobuchar could minimize the impact on their absence if their campaign organizations are operating as needed at this late stage in the caucus calendar.

“At this point hopefully they’ve got their ground game in place, hopefully they’ve got their precinct captains lined up, they’ve got their get-out-the-caucus effort all set,” Anderson said. “If the infrastructure is there, I don’t think it’s going to be as big an advantage for say Biden and Buttigieg as it might otherwise be.”

And, Anderson suggested, the impeachment trial actually could provide an opportunity for those senators that they might not get on the ground in Iowa.