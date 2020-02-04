Immigration research talk set for Feb. 17

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Valley United Nations Association (CVUNA) and the American Association of University Women Cedar Falls–Waterloo are cosponsoring a program by Umaru Balde on Feb. 17 from 7 to 8:15 p.m. at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls.
Balde, born in Guinea Bissau, West Africa, will discuss his research on immigration and climate change in his presentation, The impact of climate change on modern migration of young people from developing countries: the case of West Africa. He’ll also share alarming examples from developing West African countries, including dramatic changes he witnessed on a trip back to Guinea Bissau.
Balde is an adviser for International Health, Safety and Security in the Department of International Programs, University of Iowa.
The program is free and open to the public.
