WASHBURN — Illegal sump pump connections are damaging the Washburn sewer system and putting its operating permit at risk.
Ben Delagardelle, who operates the system in the unincorporated community south of Waterloo, said residents pumping groundwater into the sanitary sewer lines are burning up sewer pumps and sending more waste water to the treatment lagoon than allowed.
“The lagoon was designed to handle the household waste water but not rainwater from downspouts, drains and sump pump water,” Delagardelle said. “We know that there’s sump pumps going into this system.”
Delagardelle told the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday that he’s had to replace six sewer pumps in the past five days. Regular household sewer flows of 45,000 gallons per day have jumped to 130,000 to 170,000 gallons daily as heavy rains have fallen.
The county built the sewer system in 1998. In 2008, heavy rains created similar problems and led county officials to authorize a mandatory inspection process to disconnect sump pumps from the sanitary sewer and have them discharge properly onto lawns.
Delagardelle now believes some of those homeowners have reconnected the sump pumps to the sanitary sewer and wants the supervisors to authorize another inspection program.
“To really protect the people who are doing it right we need to get rid of the illegal connections,” he said.
Supervisor Tom Little said those breaking the rules are actually driving up the cost of running the system, which is entirely supported by user fees.
“If you’re not doing it and your neighbor is, he’s costing you money,” Little said. “It’s your own pumps that your burning up, and replacement comes from the residents of Washburn.”
The supervisors voted Tuesday to spend up to $16,000 from the Washburn sewer account to buy 10 replacement pumps based on the ones damaged recently.
They said they plan to mount a public information campaign in Washburn to encourage voluntary compliance. The county does have a fine structure in place if residents continue to violate the ordinance.
