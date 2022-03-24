'Illegal connections' focus of North Cedar Heights reconstruction project, new ordinance

CEDAR FALLS — A program, similar to one instituted in 2015 requiring homeowners to remove illegal sump pump connections, will be applied to the North Cedar Heights neighborhood, the subject of a road reconstruction project the next five years.

One of the major differences this time will be that pre-1969 buildings will no longer be given a pass for private stormwater and groundwater lines discharging into the city’s sanitary sewer system.

That exemption is eliminated if a proposed ordinance is adopted by the City Council, which unanimously approved the first reading Monday. The second and third readings are scheduled for April 4 and 18, respectively.

An illegal connection could involve any “foundation drain, footing drain, footing tile, sump pump, roof drain, etc.”

The city’s engineering services and water reclamation departments will coordinate inspections in April and May with any homeowner where illicit connections are suspected.

Financial assistance of up to $4,000 will be made available for any resident of a pre-1969 building who submits an application. It’s expected that a “vast majority” would not exceed that cost benchmark.

Homeowners have 60 days from the end of the road’s reconstruction to hire a plumber to correct illegal connections. If choosing not to address an illegal connection, they will be hit with a $100 surcharge per month for the treatment of the water.

About 140 homes dot the North Cedar neighborhood comprising Timber Drive, Edwards Avenue, Greenwood Avenue, West Ridgewood Drive, Cherry Lane, Picturesque Drive, Oakland Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

The roads are “very narrow, windy, and they average between 13 and 19 feet (wide). There’s no curb on the roads. There’s very little in the way of stormwater control, so stormwater has a tendency to sheet flow over the road and get into the ravines,” said City Engineer David Wicke. “In addition to that, the roadways meander a little bit, so we want to reestablish that roadway network within the established right of ways.”

But the area has become one of the “most problematic” because during extreme wet weather events the Park Drive lift station gets inundated, causing sanitary sewer overflows in those areas and backups into homes.

The North Cedar Heights area’s discharge of “clean (ground or rain) water” into the Cedar Falls sanitary system has been flagged by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Backups and overflows are prohibited by the DNR. Besides being an environmental problem, they are considered a public health issue because of the potential for exposure to untreated wastewater.

