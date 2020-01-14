'I don't even know': The scene outside Tuesday's Democratic debate

Students milled about the open campus with a mix of awe and frustration. Nathan Trees, a Drake junior from Asheville, N.C., came to Drake to “see the political process in action.” By his count he’s met every candidate two dozen times and is counting down the days to the caucuses, on Feb. 3.

Still, he was disappointed that so few seats in the university's cozy Sheslow Auditorium were reserved for students. “I don’t know anyone who got a ticket,” he said. “It’s ridiculous. As a Poli Sci student, I would’ve love to go.”

He also could’ve used a seat: Trees hasn’t settled on a candidate. His priority is beating Trump, and he leans toward former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Erin Williams, a Drake junior from Minnesota, hasn’t made up her mind, either. She was sure about one thing. “If it’s between Donald Trump and any of the candidates on stage here,” she said, “I’ll pick one of the candidates.”

Even at the momentary epicenter of the political universe, not everyone gets caught up in the gravity of the moment.