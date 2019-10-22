CEDAR FALLS — Indicative of her top-tier status, Elizabeth Warren attracted a crowd of more 700 people to a rally at the University of Northern Iowa on Tuesday.
Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate and Massachusetts senator, visited African-American owned businesses in Waterloo prior to her event at UNI’s West Gym. During her Waterloo walking tour, she stopped by Spellers True Value, Brothaz Barbershop and 2 Scoops Ice Cream Shop.
After her speech at UNI, a long line snaked through the gym as people waited to take a photo with the candidate, a regular occurrence at Warren rallies.
“I do the selfie lines because I believe our democracy is broken and too many people feel like they’re not connected to it,” Warren told reporters. “These are folks who waited in line to get in. They sat and listened to people talk, and if they want to stay and actually have a chance to say a few words, to shake hands, to get hug, than by golly I’m going to stay there.”
The selfies have become a major feature of Warren’s appearances. “It repairs just a little bit, of what’s broken in this country,” she said.
During her Waterloo appearance Warren addressed a tweet earlier in the day by President Donald Trump in which he compared the House impeachment inquiry to a “lynching.”
“What Donald Trump has said about lynching is despicable,” Warren said. “He calls out a time that is a great stain on American history and then tries to use it to make himself the victim. That is fundamentally wrong, and every American should speak out against it.”
Warren was accompanied on the tour by Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and Vikki Brown, Black Hawk County Democratic chairwoman. Both spoke out against Trump’s tweet as well.
“I believe it’s a sad day in history when we take the historical legacy of racism, discrimination, and utilize that to talk about a court proceeding,” Hart said. “I think it’s a slap in the face, not just for African Americans but for every American living in the United States.”
Among the huge crowd at UNI were a lot of undecided voters.
You have free articles remaining.
Mary Prostine of Cedar Falls plans to listen to a number of candidates before deciding who to support.
“There are several I want to hear,” Prostine said. “Elizabeth was one.”
Mi Kayla Whitman, a UNI student and Cedar Falls resident, won’t be caucusing but supports Warren.
She was in line to take a selfie with Warren.
“I want to make sure I get all of my information,” Whitman said.
Allen Hays of Cedar Falls is leaning toward caucusing for Warren.
“I think she has great ideas, and she is a very forceful and effective candidate,” Hays said. “She can get the message out and has a chance.”
There’s not a Democratic candidate for president that Hays doesn’t like, he said.
“But, I think she probably has what it takes,” Hays said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.