WATERLOO — Heavy rain and wind didn’t dampen the spirits of more than 600 people who attended a rally held by presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at the Riverloop Amphitheater in Waterloo.
This was Buttigieg’s first rally in Waterloo. He was introduced by Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.
Buttigieg began the event emphasizing an urgency to elect someone different than President Donald Trump.
“We are out of time,” Buttigieg said. “This can’t wait four years. This can’t wait ten years.”
He also discussed health care, climate change, gun safety and education.
“Teachers need support right now,” Buttigieg said.
He also urged everyone to vote.
“It’s the desire to bring this country together,” Buttigieg said. “There’s a lot of Republicans who are looking to move beyond this president.”
Buttigieg stopped in Waterloo during a four-day tour through 10 Iowa cities. He joined other Democratic candidates in Iowa for the Polk County Democrat’s Steak Fry on Saturday.
On Saturday, the Des Moines Register released a poll of the presidential candidates’ support in Iowa, and Buttigieg was in fourth place with 9% of respondents saying he was their first choice.
“We’re right about where you’d want to be historically to go on to win,” Buttigieg said. “We’re just trying to widen that base of support that we have, because I think even through people probably won’t make up their minds, many until the last few days, I think the work we’re doing now will build those relationships.”
Several people in the audience said they consider Buttigieg their favorite candidate, but haven’t decided to caucus for him yet.
Shelly Groen, of Denver, came out with an umbrella to see Buttigieg.
“I really like his message and I’m hoping that he’ll catch fire,” Groen said. “He’s by far my favorite.”
Angela Ott, of Waterloo, said she has not been able to see many of the candidates.
“I finally got see one and he’s the one that I actually like,” Ott said.
