Hudson City Council OKs annexation, business suites project

HUDSON -- The lines designating the northwestern corner of Hudson's city limits just got a little bit straighter.
The City Council on Monday night gave unanimous approval to the annexation of approximately 23 acres of land owned by Kurt and Jennifer Boevers on the south side of Ranchero Road, just west of Hudson Road. The Boevers already own additional land just north of Ranchero, including a small adjoining plat due west of D&W Flooring on Hudson Road.
The annexed properties are not connected to city sewer or water and are part of a series of unexplained right-angled lines that make up the city's limits where it abuts Black Hawk Township.
A public hearing on the annexation was held on May 24, where the only concern raised was about the cost the city would bear in taking ownership of the bridge near city limits on Ranchero Road that is within the annexation area.
Right now, the city and Black Hawk County, through a shared governance (28E) agreement, both own the bridge, and the city of Hudson has always been responsible for its maintenance.
That was news to the council and Mayor George Wessel, when he began conversing with Ryan Brennan, assistant engineer for Black Hawk County.
"In 1995 it had significant repairs," Wessel told councilors, also noting that the bridge is not on any federal lists for deficiencies. "The reports that we've had is that it's in good shape."
Wessel said the city was looking into converting the bridge to a box culvert, but until that time, did not expect the cost of maintaining the bridge to be a significant additional expense.
Between the two annexed properties and the one they already own along Ranchero Road, the Boevers are planning a residential development that is in its preliminary stages.
Much further along in the process are the plans the Boevers have for the small spot of land they own west of D&W Flooring on Hudson Road. They are in the process of constructing one of two buildings that will hold business suites much like those they own near Red Dot Self Storage.
The council also approved a development agreement with the Boevers for that property, which is part of the city's Urban Renewal Area. The agreement allows the Boevers to receive tax increment financing revenue to abate the infrastructure costs of the business suites project.
