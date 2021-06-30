Hudson City Council OKs annexation, business suites project

HUDSON -- The lines designating the northwestern corner of Hudson's city limits just got a little bit straighter.

The City Council on Monday night gave unanimous approval to the annexation of approximately 23 acres of land owned by Kurt and Jennifer Boevers on the south side of Ranchero Road, just west of Hudson Road. The Boevers already own additional land just north of Ranchero, including a small adjoining plat due west of D&W Flooring on Hudson Road.

The annexed properties are not connected to city sewer or water and are part of a series of unexplained right-angled lines that make up the city's limits where it abuts Black Hawk Township.

A public hearing on the annexation was held on May 24, where the only concern raised was about the cost the city would bear in taking ownership of the bridge near city limits on Ranchero Road that is within the annexation area.

Right now, the city and Black Hawk County, through a shared governance (28E) agreement, both own the bridge, and the city of Hudson has always been responsible for its maintenance.

That was news to the council and Mayor George Wessel, when he began conversing with Ryan Brennan, assistant engineer for Black Hawk County.

