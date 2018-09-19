DES MOINES — Electing Democrat Fred Hubbell to be Iowa’s next governor in November could be “a game changer” for women seeking to push back against GOP-led efforts to limit reproductive freedom, a top Planned Parenthood leader told a roundtable group Tuesday.
Dawn Laguens, executive vice president of Planned Parenthood’s political action committee, said Iowa is a “bellwether” state that swung to President Trump and a Republican takeover of the Statehouse in 2016, but there are signs of “the resistance” now being on the rise to elect new leaders.
“The action is in Iowa, and I think this is where people see the fight and it’s getting increasingly on the radar,” said Laguens, who joined Hubbell and about two dozen Iowans to discuss health-care concerns at a downtown Planned Parenthood office.
“You have the whole Trump piece, but now you see the resistance if you will and a change in direction I think because people see that this has not been changing people’s economic fortunes for good. They’ve been actually losing ground,” she said. “People realize that what they thought they might be getting, they’re absolutely getting the opposite.”
Several participants expressed concern a significant decline in family planning services for low-income and underinsured Iowans occurred since Iowa’s GOP-run Legislature established a state plan that excludes abortion providers. The change in July 2017 blocked Planned Parenthood, UnityPoint Health and University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics from participating.
Jodi Tomlonovic, executive director of the Family Planning Council of Iowa, said the change “decimated our safety net,” which could result in more unintended pregnancies, worse birth outcomes and more abortions.
“We need to make sure that every Iowan has access to quality, affordable health care, and if you look at what’s gone on in our state the last couple of years, it’s going in exactly the opposite direction,” Hubbell said.
Hubbell said health care is a major issue because the Reynolds administration privatized Medicaid and the GOP passed an “extreme anti-women’s health care law” that bans abortion as early as the sixth week of pregnancy.
Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and Iowa City’s Emma Goldman Clinic are challenging the so-called “heartbeat” law, which has been stayed from taking effect while the litigation makes its way through the court system.
Social conservatives hope the ensuing legal battle will be a vehicle to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that guaranteed the right to abortion. Pro-life groups also want legislators to consider a “personhood” bill that would set a legal standard that life begins at conception.
“I think if you look at some of the statements that our governor has made publicly, she wants to make further changes to reduce access to women’s health care,” Hubbell said, “and I happen to think and I think most Iowans think that that’s not the right direction.”
During Friday’s Family Leader summit, Reynolds praised religious conservatives for being “with us spiritually and physically” to ensure passage of the heartbeat legislation, calling it “a proud moment for my first year as governor.”
“I signed this bill because I believe all innocent life is precious and sacred, and as governor I pledge to do everything in my power to protect the unborn,” she said.
Google what happened when Texas closed its family planning clinics: abortions went UP, deaths went up, teenage pregnancies went up, Medicaid costs went up. That's what Reynolds will get.
