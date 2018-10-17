SIOUX CITY — Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell in a debate Wednesday said Trump administration tariffs on China have hurt Iowa farmers, while Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said producers understand the tariffs will ultimately improve the overall national economy.
The two opponents also discussed recent sexual harassment cases present in Iowa government during the hourlong debate in front of an estimated 300 people.
One of the three moderators asked if Hubbell and Reynolds support President Donald Trump’s tariff moves on China, which have hurt soybean prices.
Reynolds replied, “China has been sticking it to us for years,” particularly with its theft of U.S. intellectual property, estimated at more than $5 billion annually.
Reynolds added that “farmers understand” the need “for short-term pain for long-term gain” in the economy.
Hubbell retorted, “We need a governor who will stand up for Iowans.” He said the Trump tariffs have amounted to a “war” fought “on the back of Iowa farmers.”
The trade war escalated further in September, with China announcing retaliatory tax increases on $60 billion worth of U.S. imports. The increases were in response to the U.S. announcing it will impose tariffs of 10 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese-made goods.
Moderator Ron Steele asked about high-profile sexual harassment cases, including in the Legislature and the Iowa Finance Authority, saying it amounted to a “locker room atmosphere.”
Hubbell said Reynolds was a state senator or in the executive branch for the last 10 years while those incidents occurred in a “toxic culture.”
“We need to put in place a whistleblower process,” he said, where an outside third party would investigate sexual harassment.
Reynolds said “we had a zero tolerance policy,” which she enforced by firing of IFA director David Jamison. The governor terminated Jamison in March after two women in the agency complained he was sexually harassing them. He had led the Iowa Finance Authority since 2011.
Reynolds also said her administration included a lot of strong women.
“I am not going to be lectured by a guy on sexual harassment,” the governor said.
In a third issue on the night in which 10 subject areas were framed by moderators, Hubbell and Reynolds debated K-12 school funding.
Earlier this year, led by majority Republicans, the Legislature approved a 1 percent increase for K-12 districts for the 2018-19 budget year, and the increase was 1.1 percent the prior year. Many districts have made cuts, citing insufficient revenues.
Hubbell said the cramped revenues harm education in the state. Reynolds said, “We can’t fall into the trap” of measuring the quality of education by the amount of money directed to it.
Neither Hubbell nor Reynolds directly answered the question on what the rate of the state’s aid to public schools should be in 2019-20.
The two candidates sparred on issues, but the tone was civil and neither became demonstrative.
Reynolds is standing for her first election to a full term as governor after rising from lieutenant governor after the 2017 resignation of Gov. Terry Branstad. The election is less than three weeks away, on Nov. 6.
In an Iowa Poll published by The Des Moines Register in the last month, Hubbell was chosen by 43 percent of likely voters and Reynolds 41 percent, within the margin of error.
Libertarian Party gubernatorial nominee Jake Porter was denied a spot in the debate. Porter stopped in Sioux City on Wednesday, and in an interview criticized debate hosts, who said he did not meet polling benchmarks established for candidates to participate.
A third gubernatorial debate is scheduled Sunday in Davenport.
